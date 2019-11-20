TV One Announces Holiday Programming Slate

TV One gears up for the holiday season with a programming slate full of original movies, specials and marathons. Kicking off the festive season is a back-to-back marathon of the popular sitcom, Family Matters, airing on Thursday, November 28, Thanksgiving Day from 6 a.m. ET through Saturday, November 30 until 6 a.m. ET. Throughout the marathon, TV One will commemorate the 30th anniversary of Family Matters by airing a cast reunion. This TV One original content will replay during THE FAMILY Matters marathon airing on Christmas Eve and can be found at www.tvone.tv.

In December, viewers can catch the premiere of TV One's original holiday film, DEAR SANTA, I NEED A DATE airing on Sunday, December 8 at 7 p.m. ET/6C, immediately followed by an encore presentation at 9 p.m. ET. The romantic comedy stars Ray J, Reagan Gomez-Preston, Anne-Marie Johnson, Reginae Carter and many more. The holiday cheer continues with the African Pride Gospel Superfest Holiday special airing on Sunday, December 15 at 6 p.m. ET. The one-hour event, hosted by Wendy Raquel Robinson, will feature a musical celebration with gospel luminaries Le'Andria Johnson, Deitrick Haddon and many more.

Just in time for Christmas, TV One will air a marathon of fan-favorite, Christmas-themed sitcom specials from The Jeffersons, Sanford & Son, Good Times, What's Happening, What's Happening Now, Family Matters, Living Single, Girlfriends, Eve and All of Us. The marathon will begin on Sunday, December 22 at 6 a.m. ET until Monday, December 23 at 3 a.m. ET. The love and laughter continues throughout the day on Christmas Eve with a back-to-back marathon of Family Matters, which airs Tuesday, December 24 starting at 6 a.m. ET until Wednesday, December 25 6 a.m. ET. The holiday slate will wrap with a round-up of your favorite TV One holiday films on Christmas Day including CHRISTMAS SWAP, MERRY WISHMAS, YOU CAN'T FIGHT CHRISTMAS, BLACK NATIVITY, COINS FOR CHRISTMAS, SECOND CHANCE CHRISTMAS, THE CHRISTMAS BLESSING, DEAR SANTA I NEED A DATE and MERRY EX-MAS starting Wednesday, December 25 at 6 a.m. through Thursday, December 26 at 2 a.m. ET.

An Overview of TV One's Holiday Programming:

THANKSGIVING SITCOM MARATHON

Family Matters

Airs: Thursday, Nov. 28 starting at 6 a.m. ET until Saturday, Nov. 30 ending at 6 a.m. ET

Family Matters 'Turkel' Marathon Only On TV One!

'Family Matters' Marathon Airs Thanksgiving Day until Saturday!

NEW ORIGINAL MOVIES

DEAR SANTA, I NEED A DATE

Premiere: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. ET

DEAR SANTA, I NEED A DATE tells the comedic story of two successful and ambitious siblings Janelle Vaughn and Jason Vaughn. Their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Vaughn, are proud of their children's flourishing careers but are displeased with their dating lives. Every holiday season, the Vaughn's anxiously prepare for their children to bring home a significant other only to be disappointed. This year, the Vaughn's apply pressure by expressing their concerns to Jason and Janelle, which sparks a bet between the siblings on who can find a date by Christmas.

SPECIALS

African Pride Gospel Superfest Holiday

Premiere: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. ET

The top names in gospel music converge at Ohio's Schuster Performing Arts Center for a holiday spectacular honoring gospel music legends, The Rance Allen Group. The holiday special, hosted by Wendy Raquel Robinson, features performances from gospel luminaries Le'Andria Johnson, Jonathan Nelson, Tonya Baker, Deitrick Haddon, Adriann Lewis-Freeman, Isabel Davis, The Shelby 5, Ricky Dillard & New G, Lexi, and others. The show cleverly blends holiday standards with gospel music for a much-watch musical explosion.

CHRISTMAS SITCOM MARATHON

Christmas-themed episodes from the following sitcoms: The Jeffersons, Sanford & Son, Good Times, What's Happening, What's Happening Now, Family Matters Living Single, Girlfriends, Eve and All of Us

Airs: Sunday, Dec. 22 starting at 6 a.m. ET until 3 a.m. ET

Family Matters

Airs: Tuesday, Dec. 24 starting at 6 a.m. ET until Wednesday, Dec. 25 6 a.m. ET

TV ONE HOLIDAY MOVIE MARATHON

Airs: Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 6 a.m. through Thursday, Dec. 26 at 2 a.m. ET:

6am: The Christmas Swap

8am: Merry Wishmas

10am: You Can't Fight Christmas

12pm: Black Nativity

2pm: Coins for Christmas

4pm: SECOND CHANCE Christmas

6pm: The Christmas Blessing

8pm: Black Nativity (re-air)

10pm: Dear Santa I Need a Date

12am: Merry Ex-Mas





