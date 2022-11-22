TOP GUN: MAVERICK to Stream on Paramount+ Next Month
TOP GUN: MAVERICK will be available to stream beginning Thursday, December 22.
Paramount+ announced the #1 film of 2022, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, will be available to stream globally on the service beginning Thursday, Dec. 22 in the U.S. as well as in Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and previously announced markets - the U.K. and Latin America. It will be available in South Korea and France in 2023.
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign "Rooster," THE SON of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose."
Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.
Produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, TOP GUN: MAVERICK stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.
