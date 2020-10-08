TNT's Friday WEST WING Marathons Galvanize Voters Throughout October

TNT will air Friday marathons of The West Wing, starting on October 9.

To support the importance of voting and to raise awareness for HBO Max's A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, TNT will air Friday marathons of The West Wing, starting on October 9 leading up to the general election in November. This installment of election-themed episodes from the Emmy®- and Peabody Award-winning hit Warner Bros. Television drama series serve as a valentine to voting. The marathon will begin and end with "Hartsfield's Landing," the same episode penned by creator Aaron Sorkin that will be enacted by the original cast on the Orpheum Theater's stage during the HBO Max special, which premieres October 15.

"No matter what side of the aisle you fall on, everyone can agree on two things -- the importance of voting, and the fact that no other politically-themed series in the history of television captures the spirit of democracy better than Aaron Sorkin's The West Wing," said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS, & truTV. "We could not be happier to lend our air at this critical time to this groundbreaking series in an effort to inspire would-be voters and to highlight the work of our partners at HBO Max for their momentous Special."

9:00 a.m. - Hartsfield's LandingBartlet plays a game of brinksmanship with China.10:00 a.m. - 20 Hours in America Pt. 1The reelection campaign is underway.11:00 a.m. - 20 Hours in America Pt. 2The staffers deal with the crisis caused by a bomb.

9:00 a.m. - College KidsBartlet's campaign runs into trouble.10:00 a.m. - The Red MassBartlet considers overtaking domestic terrorists in Iowa.11:00 a.m. - Debate CampBartlet must deal with an Israeli air attack on Qumar.

9:00 a.m. - Game OnEven skeptical Toby admits that Bartlet is ready to debate.10:00 a.m. - Election NightBartlet and his staff begin counting exit poll votes.11:00 a.m. - Process StoriesA congressional race gives the White House staffers an idea.

11:00 a.m. - Hartsfield's Landing12:00 p.m. - 20 Hours in America Pt. 11:00 p.m. - 20 Hours in America Pt. 22:00 p.m. - College Kids3:00 p.m. - The Red Mass4:00 p.m. - Debate Camp5:00 pm. - Game On6:00 p.m. - Election Night7:00 p.m. - Process Stories

View More TV Stories Related Articles