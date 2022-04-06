TNT Announces ANIMAL KINGDOM Sixth & Final Season Premiere Date

The sixth and final season of the explosive family crime drama, "Animal Kingdom," will premiere on Sunday, June 19 with back-to-back episodes starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

"Animal Kingdom" ranked as a top 10 cable drama of 2021and stars Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole and Leila George.

In the final season of TNT's adrenaline-fueled family crime drama, the Cody boys discover that they can't outrun their past. With their empire expanding, a cold case investigation sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy. Revenge, betrayal, and a reckoning with long forgotten violence leads to an explosive conclusion six seasons in the making.

"Animal Kingdom" is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Emmy® winner John Wells, Daniele Nathanson, Erin Jontow, Nick Copus and Bradley Paul serve as executive producers on the series.

"Animal Kingdom" was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and inspired by the award-winning Australian feature film written & directed by David Michôd and produced by Liz Watts, who also serve as executive producers on the series.

Watch the teaser for the new season here: