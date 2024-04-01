TLC's 'M MANOR' Returns This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MILF MANOR the provocative dating series that became a pop culture sensation is back on TLC. Brimming with a whole new group of sexy, successful MILFs who are LOOKING FOR their chance at love, this season promises one shocking twist and plenty of unexpected twists and turns throughout. In a stunning, lakefront chalet, the MILFs participate in a series of activities to win dates with the love interest they have their eyes on. From relay races to mud wrestling, the singles compete for one-on-one time to further their romantic connections. There are shocking new arrivals, startling secrets, surprise exits and countless emotional entanglements throughout the season. MILF MANOR promises shock and intrigue as well as plenty of fun and heartfelt moments. New twists, new turns in an all-new season that premieres Sunday, April 28 at 10p, ET/PT on TLC.

Meet the MILFS below:

Barby, 45

Barby is super confident and secure in who she is. She doesn't take herself too seriously, but if her buttons are pushed, she's not afraid to let her spiciness come out. Her toxic trait is drama, and she loves to hash things out! Barby will never steer clear of a confrontation and is not shy about starting one either. This former stripper turned marketing executive is LOOKING FOR a younger man to treat her like a princess.

Christina, 46

Christina understands she can be intimating but knows there's a difference between cocky and confident. On the weekends, she can be found in her hometown dancing the night away or watching sports. Christina never thought she would find love after her 20-year marriage ended in divorce, but now she is confident that a younger Mr. Right is out there!

Crystal, 48

Crystal has a tough exterior but sweet on the inside. She likes to fine-dine and wine and always has the biggest bill! This spunky girl at heart loves to keep is classy but makes sure everyone around her knows she still plans to get the last word. After the passing of her son, Crystal stays busy working as a makeup artist, taking workout classes, cooking, and dancing at clubs, but she is finally ready to settle down and find love.

Jami, 51

Jami has a reputation for being positive, dancing her heart out, and bringing light wherever she goes. Because of her infectious energy, she's always been a popular girl and has a ton of friends. Jami has been married and divorced twice, and now that all three of her kids are out of the house, she is ready to find love, will the third time be the charm?

Kelly, 59

Kelly might be an absolute bombshell now, but growing up, she had low self-esteem and struggled with feeling accepted. At the age of fifty-nine, Kelly is in the best shape of her life and is proud of her age! She's a Pilates instructor, passionate about her morning smoothies and staying in shape, and after multiple disastrous blind dates, she's ready to finally find the love of her life.

Lannette, 50

Lannette's known for turning heads when she walks into a room. She loves her work and is known for being direct and assertive but in the best way possible. After getting married at a young age and having only one partner for most of her life, Lannette's divorce ignited something new in her. She's tired of playing the field and she's ready to settle down again, hopefully for good this time.