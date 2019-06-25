TLC to Air JFK JR. AND CAROLYN'S WEDDING: THE LOST TAPES

Twenty years ago, the country mourned the tragic loss of its beloved couple, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. As the world observes the anniversary of their untimely passing, TLC invites viewers to celebrate their lives and remember their love, with an exclusive, in-depth look at their special wedding weekend that captivated the world. TLC will for the first time, take viewers inside the intimate event with never-before-seen footage from the ceremony on Cumberland Island, Georgia. JFK JR. AND CAROLYN'S WEDDING: THE LOST TAPES will debut on Saturday July 13 at 8pm ET/PT and will be narrated by Elizabeth McGovern.

"As the leading destination for weddings, TLC is immensely proud to air this intimate look into the exclusive and historic wedding of 'American royalty,' which captivated and delighted the world," said Howard Lee, President and GM of TLC. "This special celebration encapsulates their fairytale wedding weekend as the public has never seen, and we are honored to share it with our passionate viewers."

JFK JR. AND CAROLYN'S WEDDING: THE LOST TAPES will give viewers an intimate look at the wedding weekend shared with their closest friends and family. Throughout the two-hour special, TLC will showcase a first-hand look at the rehearsal dinner featuring toasts from several guests, unearthed footage from the ceremony and reception, and interviews from family and friends who attended the fairytale occasion, disclosing details that have never been shared publicly--until now.

Featured in the documentary are:

Billy Noonan - JFK Jr.'s oldest friend who filmed the wedding weekend

Sasha Chermayeff - JFK Jr.'s close friend, who was godfather to her children

George Kyriakos - Carolyn Bessette's close friend who styled her hair for the wedding

Richard Bradley - Original George Magazine editor and author of "American Son: A Portrait of John F. Kennedy Jr."

David R. Davis - Gospel singer who performed at the wedding

Jodee Sadowsky - Caterer for the wedding weekend

A.J. Benza - Former columnist at NY Daily News

Esther Lee - Senior News Editor at The Knot

Mitchell Fink - New York Times best-selling author and former columnist at NY Daily News

Diana Pearl - Journalist who covered JFK Jr. and Carolyn

Patricia Mears - Fashion historian at FIT

Carson Kressley - Fashion expert

J. Randy Taraborrelli - Kennedy historian and author of newly released "The Kennedy Heirs"

