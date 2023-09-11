THREE-BODY PROBLEM to Air on Seattle's KCTS 9

“Three-Body Problem” will air on KCTS 9 on Saturdays at 9 p.m., beginning Sept. 23.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

KCTS 9—home to PBS in Western Washington and British Columbia—said TODAY it will present the blockbuster Chinese science-fiction series, “Three-Body Problem,” beginning Sept. 23.

“Three-Body Problem” will air on KCTS 9 on Saturdays at 9 p.m., beginning Sept. 23. KCTS 9 Passport members in the U.S. and Canada can stream the series at any time online or with the World’s Best TV app. The show is presented in Mandarin, with English subtitles. 

The 30-episode series is the original TV adaptation of the award-winning Three-Body Problem novel by Cixin Liu. Netflix's American adaptation of the series, set to debut in early 2024, is one of the most widely anticipated sci-fi shows of the coming year. 

“Sci-fi and suspense fans love to dig deep,” said KCTS 9 President and CEO Rob Dunlop. “We’re so excited to give them the opportunity to immerse themselves in the worlds of the original ‘Three-Body Problem.’ 

“But this show isn’t only for sci-fi fans,” Dunlop said. “This is a show for everyone who loves compelling stories about the issues confronting our planet and people. It is truly World’s Best TV.”

“Three-Body Problem” begins with a mystery: Why are scientists across the globe dying by their own hand? Why does each of them make the declaration, “Physics does not exist?” Scientists and investigators are in a race to learn about earth’s past, future and potential collision with other civilizations. 

“What sets it apart is how science, rather than being a backdrop or framework, drives the action at every turn,” wrote the New York Times in its review earlier this year. 

ABOUT KCTS 9

KCTS 9 is a community-licensed and supported public television station and media organization, and our mission is to inspire a smarter world. Our team is dedicated to serving our community and more than 100,000 members in Washington State and Canada.



