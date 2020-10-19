THOMAS AND THE MAGIC RAILROAD Returns to Cinemas on Saturday

THOMAS AND THE MAGIC RAILROAD celebrates its 20th Anniversary.

THOMAS AND THE MAGIC RAILROAD celebrates its 20th Anniversary by returning to theatres nationwide for one day only this Saturday.

Starring Peter Fonda (Easy Rider, Ulee's Gold), Mara Wilson (Mrs. Doubtfire, Matilda), Alec Baldwin (The Boss Baby, 30 Rock), Didi Conn (Grease, Shining Time Station), Russell Means (Last of the Mohicans, Pocahontas), and Thomas the Tank Engine, Thomas And The Magic Railroad is a cherished family-favorite.

Tickets for THOMAS AND THE MAGIC RAILROAD are available now at FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change based on local cinema openings).

In addition to the full feature, theatregoers will be treated to an exclusive look behind-the-scenes with the director Britt Allcroft and actor Alec Baldwin as they talk about making the much-loved film. This special footage also includes a peek at some of the scenes that were deleted from the original cut of the film, as well as vintage behind-the-scenes interview footage with Peter Fonda.

For as long as anyone can remember, the magical Island of Sodor has been the realm of enchantment, innocence, and talking train engines. Mr. Conductor (Alec Baldwin) is taking care of the whole railway whilst Sir Topham Hatt is away.

Mr. C comes from a family of miniature Conductors who travel between the Island of Sodor and Shining Time Station thanks to a supply of mysterious gold dust. However, Sodor's steam engines suddenly find themselves heading for a load of trouble courtesy of the railroad baddie Diesel 10, whose plan is to destroy our hero Thomas and Mr. C...then take over Sodor before Sir Topham Hatt's return. Thomas and Mr. C must save the engines before his dwindling supply of gold dust runs out!

Lily (Mara Wilson) has a hunch that her grandfather (Peter Fonda), up in his workshop on Muffle Mountain, can be THE ONE to crack THE CODE that will save the Conductor family... and bring back to life the Magic Railroad, which runs between Sodor and the beautiful Indian Valley surrounding Shining Time. Lily teams up with Mr. C and Thomas and sets out to get Sodor back on track in this beloved, full-length adventure starring the world's #1 tank engine.

Watch the event trailer here:

