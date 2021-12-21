Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE WITCHER Leads Netflix Top 10 After Season Two Debut

Season two of The Witcher is now streaming on Netflix.

Toss a coin to your Witcher! Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer are back and dominated the global top 10 charts last week.

The Witcher Season 2 debuted at #1 with audiences spending 142.43M hours immersed in the magical world created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and starring Henry Cavill. The Witcher Season 1 closely followed at #2 on the English TV list and both seasons made top 10 lists in more than 90 countries.

For the second week in a row, Sandra Bullock starrer The Unforgivable, directed by Nora Fingscheidt, remains the #1 English film and a top 10 film in 94 countries with 74.44M hours viewed, while Paolo Sorrentino's acclaimed filmThe HAND OF GOD debuted as the #2 non-English film.

Animated film Back to the Outback rose to the #2 spot on the English film list this week and joined other family films on the top 10, including A Boy Called Christmas, and everyone's favorite Santa (Kurt Russell) and Mrs. Claus (Goldie Hawn) in The Christmas Chronicles Part 1 & 2.

In its ninth consecutive week on the list, La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) Part 5 remained the #1 non-English TV series with 55.01M hours viewed. And Mexican coming-of-age romance Anonymously Yours rose to the top of the non-English film list, also appearing in the top 10 in 46 countries.

New additions to the top 10 this week included Season 1 of Indian crime-thriller Aranyak; the unscripted Selling Sunset spin-off series Selling Tampa; and holiday sequel A California Christmas: City Lights.


