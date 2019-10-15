THE WEST WING Will Move from Netflix to HBO Max

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "The West Wing" will change streaming services. The political drama will move from Netflix to HBO Max.

"We are looking at acquiring shows but we are also mining the library we have. Warner Bros. has the best movie library in the world and the best TV library in the world. We'll be curating that for HBO Max," said Bob Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct-to-consumer.

"To build the new platform, we're adding new programming. We're not taxing HBO to do anything other than what they do," Greenblatt said. "HBO is the great brand of all time in our opinion. People know it for its excellence. This year alone has been another extraordinary year, so there's no plans to do anything but to keep that intact. The shows are made very carefully. There's a certain number that is comfortable and we're increasing slightly, but nothing to be alarmed about. It's not going to be significant."

"The West Wing" aired between 1999 and 2006. The series detailed the fictional administration of President Jed Bartlett. It starred Michael Sheen, Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, Dule Hill, Rob Lowe, John Spencer, Stockard Channing, and many more.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





