THE VINCE STAPLES SHOW is Coming to Netflix

Netflix TODAY announced a series order for The Vince Staples show, a scripted comedy starring the critically acclaimed artist, actor and creator.

The fictional series is loosely inspired by Staples' life, taking place in Long Beach, California. Executive producers for The Vince Staples Show are Vince Staples, Kenya Barris for Khalabo Ink Society, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic. Edelman and Williams are co-showrunners of the The Vince Staples Show, reuniting them with Barris, as the three also executive produced Kid Cudi's animated Netflix project, Entergalactic. Additionally, Calmatic will direct the first two episodes of The Vince Staples Show.

"I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show," said Staples. "This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it's coming to fruition."

"It's our mission to work with the best artists in the world," said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Head of Comedy. "Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians TODAY and we're really excited about how his sensibility - and sense of humor - will translate into a unique comedy series."

Photo credit Prashant Gupta