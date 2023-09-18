THE SIMPSONS Season 34 Coming to Disney+ In October

Disney+ announced that season 34 of the hit animated series "The Simpsons” will launch October 11 on the streaming service. The new season of the Emmy® Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy takes fans back to Springfield for 22 more episodes of fun with the Simpson family.

Season 34 also marks an exciting milestone – the 750th episode of “The Simpsons” titled “Homer’s Adventures Through The Windshield Glass.” The season features guest voice appearances from Fred Armisen, Anna Faris, Will Forte, Simu Liu, Lizzo, Rob Lowe, Melissa McCarthy, Jade Novah, Aubrey Plaza, John Roberts, and more.

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, “The Simpsons” exploded into popular culture in 1989 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie are instantly identifiable television icons.

In the premiere, Homer is desperate to prove he’s not dumb and sets out to solve the case of the tortoise missing from the zoo. Season 34 also features a double dose of “Treehouse of Horror” episodes, marking the first time in the show’s history there have been two “Treehouse”-branded episodes in a single Halloween.

In addition to 34 seasons of “The Simpsons,” Disney+ is also home to “The Simpsons Movie” and 10 shorts featuring THE SIMPSONS family. All these and more can be found in “The Simpsons” collection on the streaming service here.

