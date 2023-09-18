THE SIMPSONS Season 34 Coming to Disney+ In October

Season 34 of the hit animated series "The Simpsons” will launch October 11 on the streaming service.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 2 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ Featuring Cut Song Photo 3 THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ With Cut Song
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song By Alan Menken & Lin-Manuel Miran Photo 4 Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song

THE SIMPSONS Season 34 Coming to Disney+ In October

Disney+ announced that season 34 of the hit animated series "The Simpsons” will launch October 11 on the streaming service. The new season of the Emmy® Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy takes fans back to Springfield for 22 more episodes of fun with the Simpson family.

Season 34 also marks an exciting milestone – the 750th episode of “The Simpsons” titled “Homer’s Adventures Through The Windshield Glass.” The season features guest voice appearances from Fred Armisen, Anna Faris, Will Forte, Simu Liu, Lizzo, Rob Lowe, Melissa McCarthy, Jade Novah, Aubrey Plaza, John Roberts, and more.

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, “The Simpsons” exploded into popular culture in 1989 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie are instantly identifiable television icons.

In the premiere, Homer is desperate to prove he’s not dumb and sets out to solve the case of the tortoise missing from the zoo. Season 34 also features a double dose of “Treehouse of Horror” episodes, marking the first time in the show’s history there have been two “Treehouse”-branded episodes in a single Halloween.

In addition to 34 seasons of “The Simpsons,” Disney+ is also home to “The Simpsons Movie” and  10 shorts featuring THE SIMPSONS family. All these and more can be found in “The Simpsons” collection on the streaming service here.  

New and returning customers looking to enjoy “The Simpsons” can subscribe to Disney+ Basic (with ads) for $1.99/month for three months by visiting www.disneyplus.com through September 20.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch the QUANTUM LEAP Season Two Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the QUANTUM LEAP Season Two Trailer

The series stars Raymond Lee (“Dr. Ben Song”), Caitlin Bassett (“Addison Augustine”), Ernie Hudson (“Herbert ‘Magic’ Williams”), Mason Alexander Park (“Ian Wright”), Nanrisa Lee (“Jenn Chu”), along with newly added Season 2 series regulars Eliza Taylor (“Hannah Carson”) and Peter Gadiot (“Tom Westfall”). Watch the video trailer now!

2
MAXINES BABY: THE TYLER PERRY STORY to Premiere at AFI Festival Photo
MAXINE'S BABY: THE TYLER PERRY STORY to Premiere at AFI Festival

MAXINE’S BABY: THE TYLER PERRY STORY, directed by Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz, grants the audience unfettered access to the inner world of Tyler Perry, whose story has never fully been told, as he becomes a father and a media mogul with a mission to pave his own road to the top. The film is a profound lesson on remembering where you came from.

3
Sherri Shepherd Addresses the Strikes During Talk Show Premiere Photo
Sherri Shepherd Addresses the Strikes During Talk Show Premiere

During the season two premiere of her talk show, Sherri Shepherd addressed the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes and why her talk show is not affected by them. Read what Shepherd had to say about being a member of SAG-AFTRA and her response to AI! Watch the video clip now.

4
COOPERS BAR Season Two Returns In October on IFC and AMC+ Photo
COOPER'S BAR Season Two Returns In October on IFC and AMC+

Cooper’s Bar, starring Emmy nominee Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) and Lou Mustillo (Mike & Molly), returns. The six-part second season includes a two-episode recap of Season One followed by four brand new half-hour episodes featuring special guest stars Whitney Cummings (Good for You) and Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul), among others.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Angelique Cabral Joins Ariana DeBose In Disney's WISH Movie MusicalAngelique Cabral Joins Ariana DeBose In Disney's WISH Movie Musical
Photos: Check Out Original HAIRSPRAY Costumes New John Waters Exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion PicturesPhotos: Check Out Original HAIRSPRAY Costumes New John Waters Exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Loraine James to Release 'Gentle Confrontation' Album This FridayLoraine James to Release 'Gentle Confrontation' Album This Friday
ABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on HuluABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on Hulu

Videos

Disney+ Debuts Marvel's New LOKI Season Two Featurette Video
Disney+ Debuts Marvel's New LOKI Season Two Featurette
Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer Video
Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer
Watch TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Trailer With New *NSYNC Song Video
Watch TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Trailer With New *NSYNC Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
THE LION KING