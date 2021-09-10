THE SIMPSONS Season 32 Coming to Disney+

Disney+ announced TODAY that Season 32 of "The Simpsons" will be available to U.S. subscribers on Wednesday, September 29. With the addition of the latest season of "The Simpsons," more than 700 episodes of the iconic animated series will be offered on the service as a part of Disney+'s expansive collection of content.

To celebrate the new season, fans can now update their Disney+ profile with one of eight avatars featuring THE SIMPSONS characters, including Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie, Krusty The Clown, Ralph Wiggum and Dr. Hibbert.

Disney+ is also the home of "The Simpsons Movie" and the latest Simpsons shorts "The Good, The Bart, and The Loki" and "Maggie Simpson in 'The Force Awakens From Its Nap.'" All of these and more can be found in "The Simpsons" collection on the streaming service.

From Creator Matt Groening and Developed by James L. Brooks and Sam Simon the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. Currently airing its record-annihilating 32nd season, THE SIMPSONS has won 34 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, 9 Environmental Media Awards, 7 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS and 13 Writers Guild of America Awards.

Watch a trailer for the new season here: