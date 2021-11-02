THE SIMPSONS Celebrate Disney Plus Day With New Animated Short

The Disney+ Day celebration is headed to Springfield in "The Simpsons in Plusaversary!" In the new short, "The Simpsons" host a Disney+ Day party and everyone is on the list... except Homer. With friends from across the service and music fit for a Disney princess, Plusaversary is Springfield's event of the year.

A Disney+ Day premiere, "The Simpsons in Plusaversary" will debut Friday, November 12 exclusively on the streaming service. The global celebration of Disney+ Day will come to life in 10 days with new content releases, fan experiences, exclusive offers and more across The Walt Disney Company on Friday, November 12.

"The Simpsons in Plusaversary" is the third in a series of Disney+ shorts from "The Simpsons" that highlight the service's marquee brands and titles. The previously released Star Wars and Marvel-themed shorts "Maggie Simpson in 'The Force Awakens from Its Nap'" and "The Good, The Bart, and The Loki" are currently available on Disney+.

From Creator Matt Groening and Developed by James L. Brooks and Sam Simon the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. Currently airing its record-annihilating 32nd season, THE SIMPSONS has won 35 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, 9 Environmental Media Awards, 7 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS and 13 Writers Guild of America Awards.