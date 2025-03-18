THE SIMPSONS 24/7 Stream Comes to Disney+

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beginning today, Disney+ will add a new 24/7 always-on Stream for THE SIMPSONS with 767 episodes across seasons 1-35 programmed in chronological order at launch. This means a total of nearly 300 continuous hours with THE SIMPSONS family.

THE SIMPSONS Stream, featuring a programming lineup that will be refreshed monthly and accessible to Premium subscribers, adds to a collection of lean-back viewing experiences on Disney+. Additional Streams currently available to Premium subscribers include: HITS & HEROES, delivering a compilation of action-packed stories from marquee brands and franchises; THROWBACKS, a destination for always-on nostalgic pop culture content; and REAL LIFE, offering a lineup of traditional documentaries, biopics, and true stories. Other Streams remain available to all Disney+ subscribers like ABC NEWS, featuring live newscasts, breaking news, live events, and in-depth special reports through their 24/7 livestream, and DISNEY+ PLAYTIME, which includes all-time favorites for younger viewers.

In addition to 35 seasons of THE SIMPSONS, Disney+ is also home to THE SIMPSONS MOVIE, exclusive full-length SIMPSONS episodes, and more than 10 shorts featuring THE SIMPSONS family. Bundle subscribers can also stream the current season via Hulu on Disney+. All these and more will continue to be available on demand to all Disney+ subscribers in THE SIMPSONS collection on the streaming service.

