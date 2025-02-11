THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG Sets Home Entertainment Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning film studio NEON has announced that audiences are now able to experience ‘THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG’ for digital purchase and rental. The film will also be available on Blu-Ray starting May 6th. The home release comes on the heels of its Academy Award® nomination for Best International Feature Film and global critical acclaim, the film being hailed as “masterful and gripping with all kinds of twists”. The Blu-Ray release also includes the featurette "The Making of Seed of the

Sacred Fig".

Shot entirely in secret, Mohammad Rasoulof’s award-winning thriller, THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG, centers on a family thrust into the public eye when Iman is appointed as an investigating judge in Tehran. As political unrest erupts in the streets, Iman realizes that his job is even more dangerous than expected, making him increasingly paranoid and distrustful, even of his own wife Najmeh and daughters Sana and Rezvan.'

Following his festival sensations A MAN OF INTEGRITY and MANUSCRIPTS DON’T BURN, filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof returned to Cannes in exile for the premiere of THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG where the film was awarded the jury special prize and Fipresci award. He has also been awarded Best Director by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and Best International Film by the National Board of Review, and the film currently sits as Certified Fresh with a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Photo courtesy of NEON

