THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD & EVIL Tops English Films List on Netflix

School is in session. Starring Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington and directed by Paul Feig, The School for Good and Evil debuted atop the English Films List with 78.83M hours viewed. Based on the international best-selling series by Soman Chainani, the epic tale was in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

Horror-comedy, The Curse of Bridge Hollow had 25.34M hours viewed. Mystery-thriller Luckiest Girl Alive came in #3 with 19.3M hours viewed. Inspired by real-life events, The Stranger is a gripping tale that chronicles one of the most notorious crimes in Australian history. The true-crime drama had 17.04M hours viewed. Adapted from the Stephen KING novel and produced by Ryan Murphy, Mr. Harrigan's Phone had 5.77M hours viewed.

Viewers can't get enough of Ryan Murphy's real-estate thriller, The Watcher. The series topped the English TV List for the second week in a row with 148.24M hours viewed for a total of 273.2M hours viewed since it launched. The Watcher was also number 1 in 65 countries. Murphy's DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story had 69.11M hours viewed and held its standing as the #2 series on the Most Popular List with 856.2M total hours viewed.

Based on Tembi Locke's memoir of the same name, FROM SCRATCH debuted with 32.23M hours viewed. Starring Zoe Saldaña, the cross-cultural love story landed in the Top 10 in 74 countries. Love is in the air (or not) as Season 3 of Love is Blind returned with a new group looking for romance with 24.89M hours viewed.

The Midnight Club crew pulled in 21.65M hours viewed. Kicking off a three-week event, Volume 3 of Unsolved Mysteries returned with 18.93M hours viewed. Right in time for Halloween, paranormal reality series 28 Days Haunted entered the list with 12.98M hours viewed. Fans took a trip "down under" as WILD Croc Territory with Matt Wright debuted with 11.55M hours viewed.

Stories from Brazil topped the non-English Film and TV lists this week. For the second week, Brazilian rom-com Someone Borrowed was in the #1 spot on the Non-English Films List with 14.12M hours viewed and Brazilian TV drama Til Money Do Us Part (21.87M hours viewed) topped the TV list.

German dramas Barbarians I and Barbarians II (8.3M hours viewed and 14.59M hours viewed, respectively), Italian true-crime docuseries Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (11.58M hours viewed) and Sweden's The Playlist (10.92M hours viewed) also made it on the Non-English TV list.

Korean drama 20th Century Girl entered the Non-English Film List with 8M hours viewed. Meanwhile, returning favorites included German horror Old People (3.6M hours viewed), Indian drama Laal Singh Chaddha (3.08M hours viewed), Filipino drama Dollhouse (2.05M hours viewed), Dutch drama Forever Rich (2.01M hours viewed), Danish thriller Loving Adults (1.79M hours viewed) and German horror Blood Red Sky (1.51M hours viewed). And on the TV side, Spanish thriller Holy Family, Korean dramas Little Women and Extraordinary Attorney Woo, German historical drama The Empress, and Polish drama High Water returned to the list.