THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD & EVIL Tops English Films List on Netflix
‘The Watcher’ and ‘The School For Good and Evil’ Take the Top Spots on the English Lists the Week of October 17.
School is in session. Starring Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington and directed by Paul Feig, The School for Good and Evil debuted atop the English Films List with 78.83M hours viewed. Based on the international best-selling series by Soman Chainani, the epic tale was in the Top 10 in 93 countries.
Horror-comedy, The Curse of Bridge Hollow had 25.34M hours viewed. Mystery-thriller Luckiest Girl Alive came in #3 with 19.3M hours viewed. Inspired by real-life events, The Stranger is a gripping tale that chronicles one of the most notorious crimes in Australian history. The true-crime drama had 17.04M hours viewed. Adapted from the Stephen KING novel and produced by Ryan Murphy, Mr. Harrigan's Phone had 5.77M hours viewed.
Viewers can't get enough of Ryan Murphy's real-estate thriller, The Watcher. The series topped the English TV List for the second week in a row with 148.24M hours viewed for a total of 273.2M hours viewed since it launched. The Watcher was also number 1 in 65 countries. Murphy's DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story had 69.11M hours viewed and held its standing as the #2 series on the Most Popular List with 856.2M total hours viewed.
Based on Tembi Locke's memoir of the same name, FROM SCRATCH debuted with 32.23M hours viewed. Starring Zoe Saldaña, the cross-cultural love story landed in the Top 10 in 74 countries. Love is in the air (or not) as Season 3 of Love is Blind returned with a new group looking for romance with 24.89M hours viewed.
The Midnight Club crew pulled in 21.65M hours viewed. Kicking off a three-week event, Volume 3 of Unsolved Mysteries returned with 18.93M hours viewed. Right in time for Halloween, paranormal reality series 28 Days Haunted entered the list with 12.98M hours viewed. Fans took a trip "down under" as WILD Croc Territory with Matt Wright debuted with 11.55M hours viewed.
Stories from Brazil topped the non-English Film and TV lists this week. For the second week, Brazilian rom-com Someone Borrowed was in the #1 spot on the Non-English Films List with 14.12M hours viewed and Brazilian TV drama Til Money Do Us Part (21.87M hours viewed) topped the TV list.
German dramas Barbarians I and Barbarians II (8.3M hours viewed and 14.59M hours viewed, respectively), Italian true-crime docuseries Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (11.58M hours viewed) and Sweden's The Playlist (10.92M hours viewed) also made it on the Non-English TV list.
Korean drama 20th Century Girl entered the Non-English Film List with 8M hours viewed. Meanwhile, returning favorites included German horror Old People (3.6M hours viewed), Indian drama Laal Singh Chaddha (3.08M hours viewed), Filipino drama Dollhouse (2.05M hours viewed), Dutch drama Forever Rich (2.01M hours viewed), Danish thriller Loving Adults (1.79M hours viewed) and German horror Blood Red Sky (1.51M hours viewed). And on the TV side, Spanish thriller Holy Family, Korean dramas Little Women and Extraordinary Attorney Woo, German historical drama The Empress, and Polish drama High Water returned to the list.
From This Author - Michael Major
October 25, 2022
Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer brings the laughs on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” 'The Neighborhood” star talks about working alongside the legendary Patti LaBelle on his sitcom. He also shares why it’s hard to go on vacation with Steve Harvey and how the “Family Feud” host helped him get his start in stand-up comedy. Watch videos now!
Cody Cozz to Release 'Right On Time' on Friday
October 25, 2022
The track was produced by Craig Campbell and Bart Busch, and it was written by Jackie Lee and Justin Wilson. Cody Cozz released his debut single “On My Way” on Craig Campbell’s Grindstone Records in June. He has been teasing the song on his TikTok and has garnered thousands of responses in the last few days.
Saweetie Announces 'The Single Life' Project With New Partnership with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey
October 25, 2022
Guests were invited to an invite-only private event in Hollywood with a speakeasy theme. The event featured music played by DJ Miss Milan, light bites, and branded photo moments throughout the venue. The Grammy-nominated artist showcased five signature Jack Honey cocktails including Saweet & Sour, Big Mouf Blogs, and more.
Photos: Crunchyroll & Lady Gaga Team Up For Another Chromatica Streetwear Collab
October 25, 2022
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, with the mission to support youth mental health and work with young people to build a kinder and braver world. Check out photos of the new streetwear collaboration now!
LIVE! WITH KELLY & RYAN Is the Only Syndicated Talk Show To Grow Over the Prior Week in Households
October 25, 2022
During the week of Oct. 10, 2022, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” grew over the prior week by 7% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.5 rating) and by 3% in Total Viewers (2.268 million vs. 2.211 million) and held even week to week among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). “Live” stood as the only syndicated talk show to deliver weekly growth in Households (+7%).