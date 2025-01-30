THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES Reveals Season 4 Release Date, First Teaser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Created, written, and executive produced by Danny McBride, who also stars, the nine-episode, fourth and final season of the HBO Original series The Righteous Gemstones debuts Sunday, March 9 (10:00–10:40 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Watch the first teaser trailer now.

The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. Despite constant bickering, Gemstone family ties run deep, and this season, the family’s codependence is tested as they attempt to move forward without letting go of their storied past.

The Season 4 cast includes Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap, Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap, and Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap.

The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by Danny McBride; directed and executive produced by Danny McBride, Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, and Jonathan Watson; executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James; produced by David Brightbill; consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas.

Comments