THE PROUD FAMILY: LOUDER AND PROUDER to Return for Season 3 in August

Season three of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” will premiere Thursday, Aug. 6 on Disney+. Ahead of the summer debut, the series has also been renewed for a fourth season, coming to Disney+ in 2026.

From creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, season three finds Penny Proud and her loyal crew embarking on international escapades, WILD adventures, and fantastical stops packed with hilarity, heart, and, most of all, discovery. All episodes from the first two seasons and previous seasons of the original series are now streaming on Disney+.

New guest stars Janelle James, Sanaa Lathan, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Lynn Whitfield, Adrienne Warren, Kirk Franklin, and Bubba Wallace join recurring guests Keke Palmer (Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins), Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto (Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins), EJ Johnson (Michael Collins), Asante Blackk (Kareem), Artist "A Boogie" Dubose (Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins), Bresha Webb (CeCe), Aiden Dodson (BeBe), Carlos Alazraqui (Puff), Al Roker (himself), CeeLo Green (Shuggie), Tiffany Haddish (Ms. Hill), Gabrielle Union (Talia), Chance the Rapper (Darrius), Brenda Song (Vanessa Vue), Lena Waithe (College Maya), and MIYACHI (Billy Chang).

The season three cast includes Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama), Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer), Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez), Carlos Mencia (Felix Boulevardez), Alvaro Gutierrez (Papi), Raquel Lee Bolleau (Nubia Gross), Marcus T. Paulk (Myron), and Melissa De Sousa (Sunset Boulevardez). Kurt Farquhar returns as songwriter and composer and season three includes 10 new original songs from Grammy winning songwriter and producer, Roccstar.

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” revival picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and her iconic family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). By Penny's side is her loyal crew: Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, Zoey Howzer, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins and Michael Collins. Produced by Disney Television Animation and BaR Productions, the series has garnered recognition and critical acclaim having won a NAMIC Award, multiple NAACP Image Awards, including for Outstanding Animated Series, and a Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series. Additional accolades for the series include GLAAD Media Awards and Annie Awards nominations.

Watch a trailer for the new season below:

