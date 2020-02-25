THE PRESIDENT IS MISSING Adds Michael Rooker

Variety reports that Michael Rooker has been made a series regular on the upcoming series "The President is Missing."

David Oyelowo also stars in the series, with Janet McTeer, Medina Senghore, Paul Adelstein, and Gina Gallego. It is based on James Patterson and Bill Clinton's novel of the same name.

In the pilot, powerless and politically aimless Vice President James Martin (Oyelowo) unexpectedly becomes President halfway into his administration's first term, despite his every wish to the contrary. He walks right into a secret, world-threatening crisis, both inside and outside the White House. Attacked by both friends and enemies alike, with scandal and conspiracy swirling around him, he is confronted with a terrible choice: keep his head down, toe the party line and survive, or act on his stubborn, late-developing conscience and take a stand.

Rooker will star as Greg Parkes, the Special Agent in Charge of the Vice Presidential Protection Detail. The impossible task of protecting Martin has proved more than a warrior like Parkes can bear.

Rooker is best known for his roles on "The Walking Dead" and in "Guardians of the Galaxy." He starred in a 1990 off-Broadway production of "Abundance."

Read the original story on Variety.





