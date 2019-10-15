THE OUTPOST Will Return for a Third Season
Deadline reports that "The Outpost" will return for a third season on The CW. It will premiere in the summer of 2020.
The series follows Talon, the lone survivor of a race called the "Blackbloods." In a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world, Talon must learn to master her supernatural powers, and ally with a Queen who has been in hiding to defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator.
"The Outpost" hails from Kynan Griffin and Jason Faller,
The series stars Jessica Green, Jake Stormoen, Imogen Waterhouse and Anand Desai-Barochia.
