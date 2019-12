The winner of the second season of "The Masked Singer" was announced tonight.

The FOX - who was revealed to be singer, actor, and improviser Wayne Brady - took home the crown.

The other finalists were also revealed. The Flamingo was former Cheetah Girl Adrienne Bailon, and The Rottweiler was former AMERICAN IDOL finalist Christ Daughtry.

The next season of "The Masked Singer" is coming in February. Watch a promo here:





