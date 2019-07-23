THE LITTLE COUPLE Returns to Tuesday Nights on TLC

Moving to Florida wasn't an easy task for the Klein-Arnolds, but St. Petersburg is finally starting to feel like home. THE FAMILY of four is fully immersing themselves in everything the city has to offer - beaches, boats and becoming closer to their extended family who live nearby. Zoey and Will are adjusting well to school and enjoying fun extracurricular activities such as Bollywood dance and Cub Scouts. Meanwhile, Bill and Jen take the time to appreciate the important things in life as they begin to prepare for Jen's upcoming hip replacement surgery. Although she's undergone more than 30 procedures, surgery always comes with risk and THE FAMILY worries that this time there could be complications.

Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #LittleCouple. 'Like' TLC on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram & Twitter. You can catch up with full episodes on TLC GO.

THE LITTLE COUPLE is produced by Discovery Studios for TLC.

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope, and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations and life's milestone moments. TLC is a top 10 network across key female demos.

TLC is a global brand available in more than 86 million homes in the US and 279 million households around the world. Viewers can enjoy their favorite shows anytime, anywhere through TLC GO - the network's TVE offering featuring live and on demand access to complete seasons. A destination online, TLC.com offers in-depth fan sites and exclusive original video content. Fans can also interact with TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and Pinterest. TLC is part of Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), reaching 3 billion cumulative viewers in more than 220 countries and territories to satisfy curiosity and captivate superfans with a portfolio of premium nonfiction, lifestyle, sports and kids content brands.





Related Articles View More TV Stories