THE LEGO MOVIE to Make Broadcast Premiere on ABC

Making its broadcast television debut on ABC, THURSDAY, SEPT. 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), Academy Award® and Golden Globe®-nominated "The Lego Movie" features the voice talents of Chris Pratt and Will Ferrell. (TV-PG)

When ordinary LEGO construction worker Emmet Brickowski (Pratt) is mistakenly identified as the most extraordinary person in the LEGO universe, he is also believed to be the key to saving the world from an evil tyrant, Lord Business (voice of Will Ferrell). Emmet bravely takes on the challenge and goes on an epic journey with his friends facing their doubts, fears and plenty of obstacles along the way. Written and directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, "The Lego Movie" is packed with additional star-studded voice talents, including Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, Charlie Day, Liam Neeson and Morgan Freeman.

Also nominated for a GRAMMY®, Kids' Choice and People's Choice Awards, "The Lego Movie" won the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film, the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Animated Feature and the Saturn Award for Best Animated Film. Since its inception, the film has expanded with spinoffs "The Lego Batman Movie" and "The Lego Ninjago Movie," both released in 2017, and its sequel, "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," released in 2019.





