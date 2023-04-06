Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
THE LAZARUS PROJECT to Premiere on TNT in June

THE LAZARUS PROJECT to Premiere on TNT in June

The series premieres on Sunday, June 4, at 9:00pm ET/PT.

Apr. 06, 2023  

TNT will premiere the scripted action thriller, "The Lazarus Project," produced by Urban Myth Films in association with Sky Studios on Sunday, June 4, at 9:00pm ET/PT.

"The Lazarus Project" is a high-impact drama intended to appeal to broad, thrill-seeking audiences and to complement the network's big-ticket movies and more than 800 hours of sports. The series was acquired from NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.

"The Lazarus Project" is a riveting eight-hour drama that follows George, the latest recruit to The Lazarus Project - a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is at the threat of extinction.

George and his colleagues are the few people on Earth with the ability to remember the events that are undone when time goes back. But when a freak accident harms someone close to George, Lazarus won't let him turn back time to undo it unless there is the threat of global extinction.

Now George must choose to stay loyal or go rogue as he faces the question of: if you had the power to re-write your past, what would you sacrifice to do it? "The Lazarus Project" explores our desire to take charge of what is beyond our control and is a moving story of love and fate within a gripping action thriller that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The series stars Emmy® Award and BAFTA-nominated Paapa Essiedu ("I May Destroy You"), Anjli Mohindra ("Bodyguard"), Tom Burke ("Strike"), Caroline Quentin ("Bridgerton"), Rudi Dharmalingam ("Wakefield"), and Charly Clive ("Pure").

"The Lazarus Project" is produced by Urban Myth Films in association with Sky Studios. Executive Producers are Julian Murphy, Johnny Capps and Joe Barton. Paul Gilbert is Executive Producer for Sky Studios. Season two of "The Lazarus Project" recently wrapped production.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Boston Marathon Bombing Investigation Featured in FBI TRUE Photo
Boston Marathon Bombing Investigation Featured in FBI TRUE
The second installment of FBI TRUE starts with never-before-heard details on the search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in a two-part edition on the investigation. On April 15, 2013, two homemade explosions went off near the finish line of the marathon, leaving three dead and 280 injured.
Video: Amy Poehler Narrates GENTLE ART OF SWEDISH DEATH CLEANING Photo
Video: Amy Poehler Narrates GENTLE ART OF SWEDISH DEATH CLEANING
Peacock released the video trailer for Amy Poehler-narrated series, THE GENTLE ART OF SWEDISH DEATH CLEANING. Inspired by Margareta Magnusson’s bestselling book comes a transformational series in which eight people at different stages of their lives are given the chance to sort out their home, life, and relationships before it’s too late.
Sarah Silverman Returns To HBO In New Comedy Special Photo
Sarah Silverman Returns To HBO In New Comedy Special
The comedy special, her second for HBO, will feature all-new material, taped in front of a live audience at The Wilbur Theater in Boston, Massachusetts. Silverman’s first HBO special, “Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles,” earned her an Emmy® for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

From This Author - Michael Major


The Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona AppleThe Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona Apple
April 6, 2023

The Hails pull back the curtain on another layer of their upcoming debut album with the release of “Fiona.” With production by Pat Howard of Magic City Hippies, the dominance of the Florida indie scene is on full display with “Fiona.'
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'
April 6, 2023

All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.—the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). In addition, the track “Slow Pace of Time” features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.
Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'
April 6, 2023

Featuring backing from such top musicians as My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster, Jellyfish co-founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr, and drummers Carla Azar (T-Bone Burnett, Nikki Lane) and Patrick Keeler (The Raconteurs, The Afghan Whigs), songs such as the serpentine title track and a frenetic cover of Enya’s classic “Orinoco Flow.'
Showtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn GrodyShowtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody
April 6, 2023

Showtime has ordered six episodes of Seasoned, a new series starring Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody. The scripted comedy - inspired by the couple's real life and relationship - is co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin.
Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'
April 6, 2023

Grammy-nominated acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer and global touring artist TOMMY EMMANUEL has released the video for his musically virtuosic and exhilarating cover of the 1988 Little Feat classic “Cajun Girl,” featuring Little Feat and Sam Bush. 
share