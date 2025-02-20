THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Renewed for Fourth Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Warner Bros. Television Group’s Daytime Emmy-nominated talk show “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has been renewed for a fourth season (2025-2026) by the Fox Television Stations. Hosted by Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Oscar®, and Tony® winner Jennifer Hudson, "The Jennifer Hudson Show" is gaining momentum in THE TALK show genre, achieving the third-highest unique reach with 6 million viewers A25-54. Nationally, the show has seen significant growth in 2025, reaching a season-high of total viewers during the week of January 13 while posting a +21% increase in A25-54 (since late October 2024).

On the digital landscape “The Jennifer Hudson Show” experienced record-breaking social growth at the start of its third season with followers up 103% and impressions soaring 627% to 777M. TikTok saw the highest surge, growing 119% to 5.6M followers, while Instagram rose 106% to 2M. Facebook climbed 70% to 2.4M. YouTube also saw growth, reaching 1.67M subscribers. The show’s signature viral “Spirit Tunnel,” a backstage ritual that warmly welcomes celebrity guests, has skyrocketed past 2B views. The digital momentum solidifies the show’s impact, driving engagement and cultural conversation across platforms.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has earned top industry honors, including two NAACP Image Awards: “Outstanding Talk Show Series,” 2024 and “Outstanding Talk Show Host,” 2023. At the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards, Hudson was recognized with the Excellence in Media Award, while the show won for “Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode.” Additionally, Hudson received the 2024 National Association of Broadcasters TV Chairman’s Award. Since its inception, the show has garnered 10 Daytime Emmy nominations and recently earned two NAACP Image Award Nominations for “Outstanding Talk Show Series” and “Outstanding Talk Show Host,” along with GLAAD Media Award nominations for “Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode” in 2025.

Hudson said: “It is an unbelievable privilege to spend your days being able to engage with inspiring people from all walks of life; to hear their stories and connect on shared experiences; and to hopefully leave audiences a little more joyful than when they arrived. This show is a testament to what happens when you do what you love, and when you do it alongside an unstoppable team who creates magic in new ways every single day. I’m so excited to take this adventure to new heights in season 4!”

The third season of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” embraces the theme of Choose Joy, delivering heart, laughter, and inspiration. The nationally syndicated talk show features celebrity guests, viral moments, music, and remarkable community heroes. Notable guests this season have included former First Lady Michelle Obama, Usher, Angela Bassett, Keke Palmer, Gwen Stefani, Cynthia Erivo, Kelly Rowland, Jimmy Kimmel, Smokey Robinson, Keith Urban, Ted Danson, Aaron Pierre, Ray Romano, and Kerry Washington. Upcoming guests include Kevin Hart, K-Pop Superstar Jennie, Anthony Mackie, Coco Jones, Adam Levine, Tina Knowles, Regina Hall, and Big Sean among others.

Produced by JHUD Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is executive produced by Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Oscar® and Tony® winner Jennifer Hudson, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III.

About Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson is a Grammy, Oscar, Tony, and Emmy winning artist and entertainment icon. Hudson’s nationally syndicated talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” is the recipient of ten Daytime Emmy Award nominations and two People’s Choice Awards nominations. The show, which continually features an impressive lineup of guests, earned her the AAFCA We See You Award, GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award, and the NAACP Image Award for Best Talk Show Host. On October 18th, Hudson released her highly anticipated first holiday album, The Gift of Love, which features genre-defying, world-class collaborations on classics and original songs.

Comments