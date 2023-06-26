THE IDOL Will Conclude on Sunday

The season finale of The Idol will air on Sunday, July 2 on HBO, also streaming on Max.

The season finale of THE IDOL will air on Sunday, July 2 on HBO at 9:00 p.m. ET, also streaming on Max.

Deadline reports that while the series was originally given a seven episode order, "creative changes" and the departure of director Amy Seimetz led to the shorter season.

The series premiered at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22. The series is co-created by Sam Levinson (HBO’s “Euphoria”), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, and stars Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp.

After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

Joining Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp in the season is Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria. 

The series comes from Co-creators Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim; Executive producers Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joe Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert for BRON, and Sara E. White; all episodes directed by Sam Levinson. Produced in partnership with A24.

