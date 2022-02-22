THE HUMANS Sets Blu-Ray, DVD & Digital Release Date

Click Here for More Articles on The Humans- Movie

Based upon his 2015 Tony AwardÂ®-winning play of the same name, writer-director Stephen Karam's debut drama The Humans arrives on April 19 from Lionsgate on DVD and Blu-rayâ„¢ + Digital.

Its star-studded slate includes Academy AwardÂ® nominee Richard Jenkins (2017, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, The Shape of Water), Tony AwardÂ® winner Jayne Houdyshell ("Only Murders in the Building"), Primetime EmmyÂ® nominee Amy Schumer (2019, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Inside Amy Schumer), Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart, "American Crime Story: Impeachment"), Academy AwardÂ® nominee Steven Yeun (2020, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, Minari), and June Squibb (2013, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Nebraska).

The Humans will be available on DVD and Blu-ray + Digital for the suggested retail prices of $19.98 and $21.99, respectively.

Erik Blake has gathered three generations of his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter's apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the group's deepest fears are laid bare. The piercingly funny and haunting debut film from writer-director Stephen Karam, adapted from his Tony AwardÂ®-winning play, The Humans explores the hidden dread of a family and the love that binds them together.

Bonus Features

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Stephen Karam

Our Ruffled Spirits: Making The Humans

Outtakes