THE GREAT ALASKAN RACE is In Theaters Now

On behalf of P12 films, here is a glimpse of the true story of the Great Serum Run of Alaska in 1925, Leonhard Seppala and his team of sled dogs must travel 700 treacherous miles to save the children of Nome from a deadly outbreak.

The film follows a widowed father and champion musher Leonhard 'Sepp' Seppala who steps in the midst of a diphtheria outbreak in his small dock town of Nome, Alaska to safely deliver the anti-toxin to the hospital. With his own child's life on the line, Sepp battles the impossible, accompanied by his trusty pack of sled dogs. When a severe winter storm has made it an impossible journey for planes, trains, or any form of transportation, Sepp and his dogs are able to get the anti-toxin to the children in need, just in the nick of time.

Watch the trailer here:





