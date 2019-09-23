THE GOOD HOUSE Taps Sigourney Weaver & Kevin Kline to Star

Variety reports that frequent collaborators Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver will star in upcoming drama "The Good House." The pair also worked together in "Dave" and "The Ice Storm."

Based on a novel by Ann Leary, the film is about a New England realtor who lives in a small town on Boston's North Shore who is a good neighbor, mother and grandmother. She is also a raging alcoholic and her life starts to unravel as she rekindles an old romance.

Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky direct the film. They also penned the script.

Kevin Kline has seamlessly transitioned between the worlds of theatre and film and has earned equal distinction in both. Kline is the recipient of numerous awards, including an Academy Award and two Tony awards.

Sigourney Weaver has starred on Broadway in "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike," "Sex and Longing," "Hurlyburly," and "The Constant Wife."





Related Articles View More TV Stories