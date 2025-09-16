THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Sets Digital and Physical Releases

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps will make its debut on digital platforms September 23, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, followed by its arrival on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD October 14.

The all-new adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduces audiences to Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing) as they embark on epic journeys across the cosmos while discovering the bonds of family, heart, and humor. Debuting in theaters in July, the movie has become one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 both domestically and globally.

The 4K UHD digital and Blu-ray releases feature hours of exclusive bonus content, including deleted scenes, a gag reel, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and filmmaker commentary by director Matt Shakman and production designer Kasra Farahani.

Bonus Features

Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut. Thanksgiving Soup Kitchen Fantastic Four Day Subterranea Birthday Sweater Taking Turns

Gag Reel – Enjoy fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Featurettes: Meet The First Family – The creation of the Fantastic Four saved Marvel Comics in 1961 and has only flourished as years have passed. Matt Shakman and the cast explain how they found themselves gravitating toward each role and creating the ultimate family unit.

Fantastic Futurism – The filmmakers discuss the process of immersing the cast and crew in the film’s retro-futuristic aesthetic. Join Matt Shakman and crew as they discuss the experience of shooting in gigantic mid-century New York sets and stepping into an otherworldly era.

From Beyond and Below – The team explores bringing complex characters from the page to the screen, including a larger-than-life Galactus, grounded Harvey Elder/Mole Man, and an emotionally rich Silver Surfer.

Audio Commentary – Watch the film with audio commentary by director Matt Shakman and production designer Kasra Farahani.