THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Sets Digital and Physical Releases

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps will make its debut on digital platforms September 23, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, followed by its arrival on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD October 14.
The all-new adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduces audiences to Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing) as they embark on epic journeys across the cosmos while discovering the bonds of family, heart, and humor. Debuting in theaters in July, the movie has become one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 both domestically and globally.
The 4K UHD digital and Blu-ray releases feature hours of exclusive bonus content, including deleted scenes, a gag reel, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and filmmaker commentary by director Matt Shakman and production designer Kasra Farahani.
