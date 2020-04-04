THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW, THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW, and RACHAEL RAY Will Return to Television This Week

According to Deadline, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, and Rachael Ray, will all return to television this week.

All three shows will begin airing new episodes that were recording remotely.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will return Monday, April 6, with episodes DeGeneres filmed in her home.

Also returning on April 6 is The Wendy Williams Show, with new segments filmed by Williams in her New York City home. The new content will be included in episodes taped before the show stopped production on March 12th.

Additionally, RACHAEL RAY will broadcast two anew episodes next week, which were filmed from Ray's home kitchen in upstate New York.

Read more on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You