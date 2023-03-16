Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE DIPLOMAT Starring Keri Russell to Premiere on Netflix in April

The series will begin streaming on April 20.

Mar. 16, 2023  

The Diplomat, the new Netflix series starring Keri Russell, will begin streaming on April 20.

Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She's great in a crisis zone. In a historic home... less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another.

Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight - all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

From showrunner Debora Cahn (THE WEST WING, HOMELAND), THE DIPLOMAT is a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people. Also starring David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, with executive producers Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, and Keri Russell.




