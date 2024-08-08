THE DIPLOMAT Season 2 Coming to Netflix in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has REVEALED that the highly anticipated second season of the political drama The Diplomat will premiere on the streamer on October 31, 2024.

In the first season of the show, Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is a seasoned foreign service officer more at home in a crisis zone than an upper-crust atmosphere. She's planning to take her next post in Afghanistan when the White House comes calling with a change of orders, sending her to London as the US ambassador to the United Kingdom. It's not the behind-the-scenes world she thrives in, but with war brewing on one continent and boiling over on another, her skills will still be called upon. Kate will have to defuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and charismatic political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). He's negotiated the end of his share of wars, but sharing the spotlight with a wife who has long lurked in the shadows could be his most challenging mission yet.

In this high-stakes political drama, the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships between countries and people takes center stage. The Diplomat also stars David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, with executive producers Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, and Keri Russell. Allison Janney also joins the cast in Season 2 as Vice President Grace Penn.

