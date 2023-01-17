THE DAILY SHOW Kicks Off Next Chapter With Guest Host Leslie Jones Tonight

Tune in tonight as Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW ushers in the next chapter with guest host Leslie Jones at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

The comedian and actress' debut tonight kicks off the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent guest hosting the award winning late night show in the coming weeks. Tonight's guest is Morris Chestnut (The Best Man: The Final Chapters).

For over twenty-five years, the groundbreaking, Emmy and Peabody award-winning THE DAILY SHOW has entertained audiences each night with hilarious, provocative and insightful satire about our society that helps make sense of the world.

The Daily Show redefined the late night show category on TV and, with an audience of over 44M across social media platforms, has become a launching pad for some of the biggest stars in entertainment.

Watch Leslie Jones introduce herself here:

This next chapter of this iconic franchise will showcase its diverse news team of correspondents and contributors, including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper, comedy greats as guests hosts, and interviews with influential and emerging voices from across society.

And as fans meaningfully engage with the expanded TDS universe of topical specials, digital content, podcasts and live events, it's clear THE DAILY SHOW offers the most comedy in late night across the most platforms.

Watch Leslie Jones prepare to host here:

Photo Credit: Comedy Central's "The Daily Show"/Matt Wilson