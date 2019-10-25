THE CIRCUS Dives Into 'The Deep State' Belief

HE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE WILDEST POLITICAL SHOW ON EARTH explores the tension between the Trump administration and senior diplomats who are defying the White House by testifying in the House impeachment inquiry. In a new episode, titled "The Deep State" and airing Sunday, October 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, co-hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner, and Mark McKinnon examine President Trump's war against the so-called "Deep State," and how little-known career civil servants have become one of his biggest threats. Watch a preview below.

In a week dominated by Ambassador Bill Taylor's explosive deposition, Heilemann goes behind the scenes of Steve Bannon's new radio program and interviews the former White House chief strategist about President Trump's impeachment strategy. Wagner sits down with Samantha Power, the former ambassador to the United Nations under President Obama, to discuss the role of career public servants who help run the country regardless of which party is in power. Meanwhile, following a week of high-profile testimony in Washington, McKinnon asks Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) about the Deep State, the unfolding impeachment process, and his support for the president.

