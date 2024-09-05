'THE 'BURBS' Starring Keke Palmer Receives Straight-To-Series Order

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to The ‘Burbs, a new series adaptation of the 1989 film of the same name. Celeste Hughey (Palm Royale, Dead to Me) will write and executive produce the series starring Emmy® Award winner Keke Palmer (Nope, Password), who will also executive produce.

Seth MacFarlane (Ted), Erica Huggins and Aimee Carlson for Fuzzy Door will executive produce alongside Brian Grazer (Empire, Arrested Development), Kristen Zolner and Natalie Berkus for Imagine Entertainment. Dana Olsen, the writer of the 1989 film, will serve as co-executive producer on the series. UCP (Suits, Ted), a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio behind the series.

The series adaptation is the latest project from Fuzzy Door under its overall television deal with UCP. The series will film in Los Angeles at the same location as the original 1989 film, the backlot of Universal Studios Hollywood. From Universal Pictures and Imagine Entertainment, The ‘Burbs (1989) was a horror-comedy produced by Brian Grazer and starring Tom Hanks and Carrie Fisher.

Set in present-day suburbia, The ‘Burbs follows a young couple returning to the husband’s childhood home. Their world is upended when new neighbors move in next door, bringing old SECRETS OF the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Dalvin Adams

