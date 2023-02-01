THE BLACKLIST to End With Season 10 on NBC

The upcoming milestone 10th season for NBC's signature drama "The Blacklist," which debuts Sunday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, will serve as the show's final season. The series' 200th episode will air Sunday, March 19.

"It isn't often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but 'The Blacklist' proved to a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver and a crew that always rose to the occasion," said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"A huge thank you to our partners at Sony, everyone from the past decade who made this show an integral part of NBC's storied history and, of course, a special nod to James Spader, whose performance remains nothing short of spectacular."

"We thank our wonderful partners at NBC for a remarkable 10 seasons of 'The Blacklist,' the series that introduced the world to Raymond Reddington, brilliantly portrayed by James Spader," said Jason Clodfelter, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television Studios.

"James has led a multi-talented and diverse cast that also featured legendary guest stars and hundreds of Blacklisters who made us all root for this anti-hero. We tip our Reddington hat to the dedicated production staff, hard-working crew and talented writers. The unpredictable plot twists have produced a legacy TV show that served to entertain a worldwide audience and as we enter the final season, we can't wait for audiences to see how Raymond Reddington takes a final bow."

"After 10 years, hundreds of 'Blacklist' cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we're honored to reach our conclusion," said showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath. "It's been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week.

We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them."

In its landmark 10th season, "The Blacklist" returns as Raymond Reddington (James Spader) confronts unparalleled danger. With Reddington's covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge - testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before.

Last season "The Blacklist" reached 29.1 million viewers on NBC and more than doubled its 18-49 demo and total viewers in L+35 vs. same day.

"The Blacklist" has garnered awards recognition, including two Golden Globe Award nominations for James Spader, one Emmy Award win and eight nominations in the stunt categories, an Emmy nomination for guest star Alan Alda, a SAG Award nomination, two People's Choice Award nominations, three Environmental Media Association Award wins and multiple Guild of Music Supervisors Award nominations.

Over the course of the series, "The Blacklist" has been enjoyed by millions of fans worldwide in 195 countries and 214 territories.

"The Blacklist" stars James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee and Harry Lennix.

John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper, T Cooper serve as executive producers.

"The Blacklist" is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Watch the new trailer here: