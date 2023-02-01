Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE BLACKLIST to End With Season 10 on NBC

THE BLACKLIST to End With Season 10 on NBC

The series’ 200th episode will air Sunday, March 19. 

Feb. 01, 2023  

The upcoming milestone 10th season for NBC's signature drama "The Blacklist," which debuts Sunday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, will serve as the show's final season. The series' 200th episode will air Sunday, March 19.

"It isn't often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but 'The Blacklist' proved to a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver and a crew that always rose to the occasion," said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"A huge thank you to our partners at Sony, everyone from the past decade who made this show an integral part of NBC's storied history and, of course, a special nod to James Spader, whose performance remains nothing short of spectacular."

"We thank our wonderful partners at NBC for a remarkable 10 seasons of 'The Blacklist,' the series that introduced the world to Raymond Reddington, brilliantly portrayed by James Spader," said Jason Clodfelter, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television Studios.

"James has led a multi-talented and diverse cast that also featured legendary guest stars and hundreds of Blacklisters who made us all root for this anti-hero. We tip our Reddington hat to the dedicated production staff, hard-working crew and talented writers. The unpredictable plot twists have produced a legacy TV show that served to entertain a worldwide audience and as we enter the final season, we can't wait for audiences to see how Raymond Reddington takes a final bow."

"After 10 years, hundreds of 'Blacklist' cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we're honored to reach our conclusion," said showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath. "It's been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week.

We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them."

In its landmark 10th season, "The Blacklist" returns as Raymond Reddington (James Spader) confronts unparalleled danger. With Reddington's covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge - testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before.

Last season "The Blacklist" reached 29.1 million viewers on NBC and more than doubled its 18-49 demo and total viewers in L+35 vs. same day.

"The Blacklist" has garnered awards recognition, including two Golden Globe Award nominations for James Spader, one Emmy Award win and eight nominations in the stunt categories, an Emmy nomination for guest star Alan Alda, a SAG Award nomination, two People's Choice Award nominations, three Environmental Media Association Award wins and multiple Guild of Music Supervisors Award nominations.

Over the course of the series, "The Blacklist" has been enjoyed by millions of fans worldwide in 195 countries and 214 territories.

"The Blacklist" stars James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee and Harry Lennix.

John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper, T Cooper serve as executive producers.

"The Blacklist" is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Watch the new trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
THE CIRCUS to Return to Showtime With New Season This Month Photo
THE CIRCUS to Return to Showtime With New Season This Month
Hosts John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon and Jennifer Palmieri pull back the curtain on this extraordinarily fractured and volatile moment for American democracy. THE CIRCUS hits the ground running in 2023 to examine a new era of divided government as President Joe Biden braces for withering GOP-led House investigations.
VIDEO: Disney+ Shares THE MANDALORIAN Season Three Featurette Photo
VIDEO: Disney+ Shares THE MANDALORIAN Season Three Featurette
The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito. The directors of the eight-episode Season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard. Watch the new video trailer now!
Jerrod Carmichael Comedy Documentary Series Ordered at HBO Photo
Jerrod Carmichael Comedy Documentary Series Ordered at HBO
HBO has given a series order to a comedy documentary series starring Jerrod Carmichael and executive produced by Carmichael, Ari Katcher (who also directs), and Eli Despres. The series centers on Jerrod Carmichael’s personal life, following him through encounters with friends, family, and strangers, all in his quest for love, sex, and connection.

From This Author - Michael Major


Veteran Duo Orbital Release Single 'Are You Alive?' Featuring Penelope IslesVeteran Duo Orbital Release Single 'Are You Alive?' Featuring Penelope Isles
February 1, 2023

The new track follows the BBC6 Music playlisted lead single 'Dirty Rat', an incendiary collaboration with Sleaford Mods, and “Ringa Ringa (The Old Pandemic Folk Song)” featuring The Mediaeval Baebes (“The duo have transformed a creepy nursery rhyme into a dancefloor filler” Evening Standard.)
Bill and Jilian Nershi Announce 2023 Spring Tour Featuring Jason HannBill and Jilian Nershi Announce 2023 Spring Tour Featuring Jason Hann
February 1, 2023

Bill Nershi (The String Cheese Incident) & Jilian Nershi announced a 13-date spring tour featuring fellow bandmate and String Cheese Incident percussionist Jason Hann, marking the first time ever touring as a trio and full spring tour for Bill & Jilian. The tour will kick off on March 16 in Boulder, CO, before going to the West Coast in April.
THE CIRCUS to Return to Showtime With New Season This MonthTHE CIRCUS to Return to Showtime With New Season This Month
February 1, 2023

Hosts John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon and Jennifer Palmieri pull back the curtain on this extraordinarily fractured and volatile moment for American democracy. THE CIRCUS hits the ground running in 2023 to examine a new era of divided government as President Joe Biden braces for withering GOP-led House investigations.
Thrice Release Re-Recorded Version of 'The Artist In The Ambulance'Thrice Release Re-Recorded Version of 'The Artist In The Ambulance'
February 1, 2023

California rock band Thrice just shared a brand-new, re-recorded version of The Artist In The Ambulance. The album revisits all twelve original tracks, featuring guest vocals from Ryan Osterman (Holy Fawn), Chuck Ragan (Hot Water Music), Sam Carter (Architects), Mike Minnick (Curl Up And Die), Brian McTernan (Be Well), and Andy Hull.
Broadway Streaming Guide: February 2023 - How to Hear the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Recording & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: February 2023 - How to Hear the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Recording & More
February 1, 2023

This February, Broadway fans will be treated with several new albums, concerts, and television shows to binge. Check out what's coming to streaming this month, including new classic movie musicals like The Music Man, to new Broadway cast recordings from Kimberly Akimbo and KPOP!
share