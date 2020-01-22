THE BLACKHOUSE FOUNDATION Reveal Events & Panels for Sundance

The Blackhouse Foundation and presenting sponsor Facebook reveal their slate of engaging and elevated programming at The Sundance Film Festival 2020.

Together, they will host a series of high-level panels and discussions with emerging talent, top executives, and tastemakers throughout the culture. Expect enlightened discourse at each event with true leaders in the worlds of film, television, music, and entertainment at large.

"Returning for the third year of sponsorship, and this time as presenting sponsor of The Blackhouse Foundation, is an honor for all of us at Facebook. What Brickson Diamond and the foundation have built, supported, and grown through their 13 years at Sundance is critical to the industry and all of us," said Jen Barrett, Head of Entertainment, Facebook Creative Shop. "The reach afforded by Facebook's platforms allows us to share these critical stories with audiences far beyond the festival, and in doing so, demonstrate the value of representation in all facets of filmmaking."

Confirmed events and panels thus far can be found below:

The Blackhouse Foundation and Facebook Presents Short Cuts to the Future: Content, Platform & Black Story 2020 at the Filmmaker Lodge

Date: Friday, 1/24

Time: 4pm-6pm

Join Blackhouse and Facebook in a deep-dive conversation with the directors behind a selection of Sundance's hottest short films. This conversation will reflect on the stories behind directors' buzzed about films and their paths to Sundance. In keeping with the goal of elevating emerging talent, the conversation will discuss where panelists' careers are headed next and how they are using the most dynamic and innovative platforms to advance their creativity and art. A private reception will follow.

Moderator: Brickson Diamond

- Jovan James (Co-Director "Buck")

- Elegance Bratton (Co-Director "Buck")

- Thembi Banks (Director "Baldwin Beauty")

The Blackhouse Foundation and Facebook Presents Brunching & Digital Storytelling

Date: Saturday, 1/25

Time: 10am-12pm

Join Facebook Watch for brunch and an intimate conversation with Complex's Editor in Chief, Damien Scott, as they discuss the future of digital storytelling, the power of building communities, and the importance of elevating and engaging creative Black voices in the industry. Facebook Strategic Partnerships Manager Mayola Charles will host this discussion with Scott.

The Blackhouse Foundation and Facebook Presents "Digital Portrait Series"

As part of Facebook's SEEN initiative, we will be returning to Blackhouse to shoot with filmmakers in an exclusive portrait and Q&A video series to highlight the great Black films and filmmakers at Sundance this year. In addition to sharing these features with the filmmakers on the ground at the festival, we will also be featuring the series across Facebook and Instagram, as part of an ongoing promotion to spotlight these filmmakers.

Encouraging full immersion from attendees, The Blackhouse Festival App 2020 is now live. It will include the most updated information regarding programming and events at The Blackhouse during Sundance; registration opens Thursday, 1/23.

For 2020, The Blackhouse Foundation graciously welcomes Facebook as the Presenting Sponsor and Strayer University and WarnerMedia as Premier Sponsors, in addition to sponsors OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, fwd.us, BET Networks, Color of Change, Paramount, Universal Pictures, Planned Parenthood, STARZ, and Mississippi Film Office.

The Blackhouse Foundation stands out as a bastion for the most influential and impactful Black writers, directors, producers, crew, actors and actresses throughout film, television, digital media, and beyond. It continues to elevate such talent into the spotlight on a global scale via engagements at Sundance.





