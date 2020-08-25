TERROR FILMS Sets Exclusive Digital Premiere for Horror Anthology 10/31

The film premieres at the KINGS OF HORROR YouTube channel.

The critic's choice, horror anthology 10/31: A Halloween Horror Anthology, will finally make its long-awaited digital premiere at the KINGS OF HORROR Youtube Channel, through TERROR FILMS.

TERROR FILMS is set to premiere 10/31 exclusively on the popular KINGS OF HORROR Youtube Channel. Previously released by Scream Team Releasing on DVD, this title will have its premiere on Friday, August 28th at 2pm (PST); this premiere will include a livestream, with several of the filmmakers (including cast) present.

The story has been described by the filmmakers as "a Halloween treat bag full of all the things that go bump in the night with something for everyone." With segments that feature killers, tricksters, scarecrows and witches, the majority of horror fans will find something entertaining within this release. As well, the stories were developed by some of indie horror's best and brightest, including: Brett DeJager (Bonejangles), Rocky Gray (The Barn), Zane Hershberger (Force to Fear), John William Holt, Hunter Johnson and Justin Seaman.

Watch the trailer for 10/31 here:

