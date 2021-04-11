TENET, THE MANDALORIAN, THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT, and More Take Home Art Directors Guild Awards

The Art Directors Guild announced winners of its 25th Annual ADG Awards in 11 categories of film, television, commercials, and music videos on Saturday night, April 10, 2021. Mank (Donald Graham Burt), Tenet (Nathan Crowley), Da 5 Bloods (Wynn Thomas), and Soul (Steve Pilcher), won Best Production Design for Feature Film.

Television winners included "The Mandalorian: Chapter 13: The Jedi" (Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang), "Ozark: Wartime" (David Bomba), "The Queen's Gambit" (Uli Hanisch), "What We Do in the Shadows: Resurrection, Collaboration, Witches" (Kate Bunch), and "Will & Grace: Accidentally on Porpoise, We Love Lucy, It's Time" (Glenda Rovello), "Saturday Night Live: Host: John Mulaney + Music: David Byrne, Host: Adele + Music: H.E.R., Host: Dave Chappelle + Music: Foo Fighters" (Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio), "Black Is King" (Hannah Beachler, Carlos Laszlo, Susan Linss, Miranda Lorenz, Brandon Mendez, Rika Nakanishi, Ethan Tobman) respectively. The Web Series, Music Video or Commercial award was bestowed upon "Harry Styles: Falling" (François Audouy).

The awards took place before an audience of more than 4,000 worldwide and was hosted by comedian JB Smoove, co-star of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm." ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Art Directors Council Chair Mark Worthington, ADG, presided over the awards ceremony. Producer of this year's ADG Awards (#ADGawards) was Production Designer Scott Moses, ADG; event was co-produced by Matt Ringer. Emmy-winning Production Designer James Pearse Connelly, ADG, and Actress/Comedienne Dierdre Friel hosted the Pre-Show retrospective celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the ADG Awards.

Presenters included Oscar-nominated actress Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Oscar-nominated executive producer and actress Carey Mulligan

(Promising Young Woman); producer, writer and director Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman); entrepreneur, supermodel and Emmy-winning television producer and personality Tyra Banks; Aasif Mandvi (CBS's hit show "Evil"); Emmy nominated actress Jenna Elfman ("Fear the Walking Dead," "Dharma and Greg"), Brian Tee ("Chicago Med"), Jordi Molla ("Jack Ryan"), Nicco Annan ("P-Valley"), and Ross Mathews ("RuPaul's Drag Race") among others.

Ryan Murphy, Emmy, Golden Globe, Tony and Peabody Award-winning screenwriter, producer, and director, received the esteemed Cinematic Imagery Award, honoring his prestigious spectrum of extraordinary productions reflecting the highest quality of production design. A comprehensive clip reel was presented, spotlighting the spectrum of Murphy's award-winning shows which have garnered him six Primetime Emmys, 26 additional award wins, and an unprecedented 72 nominations. He is the originator of the popular American television programs "American Horror Story," "American Crime Story," "Pose," "Hollywood," "Feud," "Glee," and "The New Normal" among many others. Presenting the award to Murphy was Matt Bomer, star of many of Murphy's shows including "Boys in the Band."

The Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to outstanding individuals in each of the guild's four crafts. Emmy-winning Production Designer Stuart Wurtzel, ADG, known for his work on Hannah and Her Sisters and Angels in America, received the ADG Lifetime Achievement Award from the Art Directors Council (AD), presented by Australian film director, producer and screenwriter Fred Schepisi. Concept Artist John Eaves, ADG, known for his iconic illustrations and designs for the Star Trek series, Captain America: The Winter Soldier; Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides; Spider-Man: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol. 2 and Iron Man 3, was honored by the Illustrators and Matte Artists (IMA) Council, presented by Production Designer Herman Zimmerman, ADG (six of the Star Trek feature films). Scenic Artist Patrick DeGreve, ADG, prolific artist known for his memorable backings, sets and props for shows created at CBS TV City over the past 45 years, was honored by the Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists Council (STG), presented by Pat's crew at CBS TV City including Vahe Assadourian, Lisa Frazza, Eddie Gioiosa. Set Designer Martha Johnston, ADG, spotlighted for her over 60 movie and television design credits including Interstellar, Dunkirk and Aquaman, was awarded by the Set Designers and Model Makers (SDMM) Council, presented by Oscar-nominated Production Designer Nathan Crowley, ADG (Interstellar, Dunkirk) who also won the ADG Award for Tenet.

Full Winners List:

Period Feature Film

"Mank" (Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt)

Fantasy Feature Film

"Tenet" (Production Designer: Nathan Crowley)

Contemporary Feature Film

"Da 5 Bloods" (Production Designer: Wynn Thomas)

Animated Feature Film

"Soul" (Production Designer: Steve Pilcher)

One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series

"The Mandalorian: Chapter 13: The Jedi" (Production Designers: Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang)

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

"Ozark: Wartime" (Production Designer: David Bomba)

Television Movie or Limited Series

"The Queen's Gambit" (Production Designer: Uli Hanisch)

Half-Hour Single-Camera Series

"What We Do in the Shadows"- "Resurrection," "Collaboration," "Witches" (Production Designer: Kate Bunch)

Multi-Camera Series

"Will & Grace" - "Accidentally on Porpoise," "We Love Lucy," "It's Time" (Production Designer: Glenda Rovello)

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial

Harry Styles: "Falling" (Production Designer: François Audouy)

Variety, Reality or Competition Series

"Saturday Night Live" - "Host: John Mulaney + Music: David Byrne," "Host: Adele + Music: H.E.R.," "Host: Dave Chappelle + Music: Foo Fighters" (Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio)