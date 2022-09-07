TELETUBBIES & PRINCESS POWER Join Netflix's Preschool Slate

Fall for more fun-filled preschool series for our youngest viewers on Netflix! Play, laugh and learn with familiar favorites like CoComelon, Gabby's Dollhouse and Teletubbies along with meeting new friends from Princess Power and Spirit Rangers. Netflix offers young viewers everywhere new episodes and series to enjoy throughout the year.

Netflix Preschool Conent Slate

Spirit Rangers premieres October 10

Synopsis: Inspired by stories from Native American tribes and the majestic landscapes of national parks of America, Spirit Rangers explores the adventure and beauty of nature through the eyes of Kodi, Summer and Eddy Skycedar, Chumash/Cowlitz siblings who share a secret. This trio of kids are "Spirit Rangers" who help protect the land and spirits of the national park that they call home in California. Taking on new perspectives as a grizzly bear cub, red-tailed hawk and spunky turtle, the Skycedar kids take on every challenge - from helping a lost thunderbird to waking a sleepy sun - with courage and compassion. Created by Santa Ynez Chumash tribal descendant and the first California Native American showrunner Karissa Valencia, the fantasy-adventure preschool series celebrates community, nature and the rich heritage of Native American storytelling.

Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant premieres October 17

Synopsis: Get bready for Waffles and Mochi to blast off on their tastiest adventure yet as they open their very own restaurant. As chefs, the two traveling taste-buddies serve up sweet, salty and spicy dishes inspired by the ingredients from their incr-edible explorations. The new season features familiar faces like Mrs. Obama and world-renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities from all over the globe who all share the same passion for food and fun!

Gabby's Dollhouse returns for Season 6 on November 1

Synopsis: The Gabby Cats are back with more cat-tastic fun! Gabby and her kitty friends go on a rainbow puzzle hunt and attend DJ Catips "Super Think Camp," solving riddles to earn super capes, a dress-up adventure leads Gabby excavate a glow-in-the-dark gem mine in the WILD west, and even an pop up supply of paper cups turns into a crafty-riffic day! And in a meow-gical holiday moment, Gabby and Pandy decorate the dollhouse and help Santa Kitty and their Kitty reindeer save Christmas in Gabby's Dollhouse!

Teletubbies premieres November 14

Synopsis: Join colorful friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this 21st century refresh of the beloved preschool series, now narrated by Emmy-nominee Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). Each episode includes new, original "Tummy Tales" songs that will have the entire family dancing along!

StoryBots: Answer Time premieres November 21

Synopsis: The StoryBots are back, answering tough questions and delivering so many laughs that kids won't even realize they're learning! From "how lasers work" to "why people get dizzy," the StoryBots break down the most complex ideas into bite-size explanations that expand kids' understanding and appreciation of the world around them. With world-class art, animation, music, and celebrity guests like Danny DeVito, Chrissy Tiegen, Anne Hathaway, and more, StoryBots Answer Time is guaranteed to not only entertain and educate kids, but grown-ups too!

Princess Power premieres 2023

Synopsis: Netflix's new animated preschool series Princess Power is based on the No.1 New York Times Bestselling book series Princesses Wear Pants by Savannah Guthrie (co-anchor of Today) and Allison Oppenheim. The show is a celebration of girl power and self-expression that follows princesses of four major fruit kingdoms: Kira Kiwi, Beatrice "Bea" Blueberry, Rita Raspberry and Penelope "Penny" Pineapple. These princesses embrace their differences and become stronger together to help their fellow fruitizens and make their world a better place. Princess Power's whimsical, aspirational joy comes with a timely message: that it's not just what you wear but what you do that makes all the difference. Developed by Elise Allen (showrunner/EP), the series is executive produced by Savannah Guthrie (co-author), alongside Matthew Berkowitz, Kristin Cummings and Jennifer Twiner McCarron of Atomic Cartoons, and Drew Barrymore, Ember Truesdell and Nancy Juvonen of Flower Films.

CoComelon Lane premieres 2023

Synopsis: CoComelon Lane explores the lives of JJ and his best friends (Cody, Cece, Nina, Bella and Nico) as they experience life's BIG moments for little kids. From the excitement of going to a friend's house for dinner for the first time, or learning how to take care of a family pet, to the scaries that come from that first trip to a doctor's office, JJ invites viewers (speaking directly to audiences for the first time!) to join their favorite CoComelon characters as they experience - and celebrate - life's special milestones of growing up.