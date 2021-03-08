TED LASSO Wins Best Comedy Series at the Critics Choice Awards

The Apple TV+ comedy sensation "Ted Lasso" triumphs at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards, winning the coveted Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham, sweeping all categories in which the widely acclaimed series was nominated. The honors for "Ted Lasso," which has become a global cultural phenomenon, were announced by the Critics Choice Association at their 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony this evening.

This marks "Ted Lasso" star and executive producer Jason Sudeikis' first Critics Choice Award nomination and win, on the heels of winning Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the Golden Globe Awards.

Apple Original Films' documentaries "Boys State'' and "Beastie Boys Story" were also previously honored with Critics Choice Awards for Best Political Documentary and Best Music Documentary, respectively, in November 2020 at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards. "Boys State" subject Steven Garza was also honored as one of the Most Compelling Living Subjects of a Documentary.

At last year's Critics Choice Awards, Apple's hit series "The Morning Show" was honored with Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for star Billy Crudup less than one year after the launch of Apple TV+.

Including today's recognitions, Apple has been honored with a total of 297 awards nominations and accolades, and 78 awards wins since its global launch just over a year ago.

Since its debut only six months ago, Apple's hit original series "Ted Lasso'' has become a standout around the world. The AFI Award-honored Television Program of the Year and freshman comedy series has landed recognition from SAG, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the Writers Guild of America. Series creator and star Sudeikis also received his first Golden Globe Award nomination and win, as well as his first SAG Award nomination for his role. In addition, the cast has been nominated by the Screen Actors Guild for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time COLLEGE FOOTBALL coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed star alongside Sudeikis in the ensemble cast.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer's Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

Customers can now watch the complete first season of "Ted Lasso" exclusively on Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app.