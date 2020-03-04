TBS & TNT Announce International Women's Day Programming

To celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, TNT and TBS are implementing the YES SHE DID campaign.



This International Women's Day, TNT and TBS will celebrate women's achievements and raise awareness against bias. Women will be given the spotlight -- both earnestly and comedically -- through a multi-platform day-long activation utilizing a curated programming lineup as the anchor. Men are hired in disproportionate numbers to women in our business and to encourage change we have to speak up, be courageous and make sure everyone knows that SHE did that, YES SHE DID.



From Phoebe, Monica, and Rachel always being there for each other to the iconic heroine of Wonder Woman, Gracie kicking ass and taking names in Miss Congeniality...the bravery of Tris in the Divergent series to the triumph of Effie in Dreamgirls and Georgia living life to the fullest in Last Holiday, TBS and TNT are proudly celebrating International Women's Day with a programming lineup that salutes strong, empowered female characters and all of their accomplishments. #YesSheDid



Please find the linear schedules for both networks below.

TBS LINEAR SCHEDULE



6:00 AM - 11:00AM

FRIENDS



6:00 AM - "The One with George Stephanopoulos"

While the men attend a hockey game and end up at a hospital, the women spy on President Clinton's top aide, George Stephanopoulos, who lives across the street. Rachel receives her first paycheck.



6:30 AM - "The One with the East German Laundry Detergent"

While Phoebe and Chandler end their respective romantic relationships, Rachel and Ross do laundry together on their first date.



7:00 AM - "The One with the Candy Hearts"

On Valentine's Day, Ross meets his ex-wife while on his first date in nine years. The girls rebel by burning mementos of past relationships.



7:30 AM - "The One Where Eddie Won't Go"

Chandler wants his annoying new roommate to move out. Joey's exorbitant bills come due. The women learn from a book about personal empowerment.



8:00 AM - "The One with Barry and Mindy's Wedding"

Rachel is a bridesmaid at her ex-fiancé's wedding. Monica and Richard's relationship is jeopardized when the subject of children is discussed.



8:30 AM - "The One with The Girl From Poughkeepsie"

Ross struggles to maintain a long-distance relationship. Chandler tries to get a date for Rachel. Monica schemes to establish authority at her new restaurant job.



9:00 AM - "The One with Phoebe's Uterus"

Phoebe's half-brother makes an astounding announcement and a thought-provoking request. Joey finds himself in a class struggle.



9:30 AM - "The One with All the Wedding Dresses"

Rachel reacts drastically to Ross' engagement. Chandler becomes exasperated by Joey's snoring.



10:00 AM - "The One with Unagi"

Chandler gets into trouble with his homemade gift for Monica. Ross tries to teach martial arts to Rachel and Phoebe. Joey hires a look-alike.



10:30 AM - "The One with the Cheap Wedding Dress"

Monica battles another shopper for the perfect wedding dress. Ross and Joey compete for the same woman.



**Also catch these 10 FRIENDS episodes that celebrate female empowerment on TBS.com and the TBS apps.**





11:00 AM - Dreamgirls

After a manager gives them a shot at stardom, three singers learn about the high cost of fame.



1:45 PM - Last Holiday

Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman (Queen Latifah) decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel.



4:00 PM - Miss Congeniality

An F.B.I. Agent must go undercover in the Miss United States beauty pageant to prevent a group from bombing the event.



6:00 PM - Miss Congeniality: Armed and Fabulous

FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas.



8:00 PM - Wonder Woman

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons: trained to be a warrior. An American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home to stop the threat.

TNT LINEAR SCHEDULE



6:00 AM - 12:00 PM

NCIS: NEW ORLEANS - "Best of Tammy Gregorio"



6:00 AM - "Pandora's Box: Part II"

A crossover episode that began on NCIS concludes with Agents McGee and Torres joining forces with the New Orleans team as they search for a missing homeland security theoretical-terror playbook.



7:00 AM - "Slay The Dragon"

Tammy's ex-husband, who previously embezzled $80 million in Hurricane Katrina relief funds, resurfaces when he's suspected of murdering THE SON of a crime boss.



8:00 AM - "The Asset"

Pride and his team join forces with FBI Director Isler when a Russian operative, who is in the U.S. to provide intelligence on sleeper agents, disappears after his Navy escort is murdered. Meanwhile, Tammy partners with former sleeper agent Eva Azarova to locate the missing operative Eva has known since childhood



9:00 AM - "Dead Man Calling"

The NCIS team investigates the copycat murder of an unsolved case from 150 years ago that spawned a legendary New Orleans ghost story. Meanwhile, Gregorio gets spooked when the case is connected to a recent séance and a local medium.



10:00 AM - "Hard Knock Life"

Pride second-guesses evidence suggesting homeless kids are the suspects in the murder of a petty officer. Also, the band X Ambassadors perform "Ahead of Myself" and "The Devil You Know" at the New Orleans Tricentennial Festival.



11:00 AM - "Mind Games"

Gregorio calls on Clair McGrady when the team's case matches THE ONE she studied during FBI training.





12:00 PM - 8:00 PM

DIVERGENT TRILOGY



12:00 PM - Divergent

In a future world, people are segregated into different factions based on their personalities. Tris Prior is categorized as Divergent and warned she will never fit into one of these groups. When Tris learns of a conspiracy to destroy all Divergents, she has to find out why being in that classification is so dangerous before it's too late.



3:00 PM - Insurgent

After being exposed as Divergents, Tris and Four find themselves on the run from Jeanine. As the Dauntless troops under Jeanine's command prowl the ruins of Chicago, Tris and Four traverse the city hoping to find allies among the factions.



5:30 PM - Allegiant

As a ruthless battle threatens humanity, Tris and Four journey beyond THE WALL that encloses Chicago to find a peaceful solution for their embroiled city.





8:00 PM - WONDER WOMAN

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons: trained to be a warrior. An American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home to stop the threat.





Related Articles View More TV Stories