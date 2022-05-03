Sundance Film Festival Announces 2023 Dates

The nonprofit Sundance Institute is pleased to announce the 2023 Sundance Film Festival will take place as a hybrid festival in Park City, Salt Lake City, Utah, and beyond, from January 19 through January 29, 2023. "We can't wait to return to our home in Park City and present exciting new work from around the world live and in person," said Festival Director Tabitha Jackson. "We also have two years of digital exhibition and participation under our collective belt, and are returning to the excitement and immediacy of live events while retaining a powerful online offering."



The program, including world-premiere feature films, short films, episodic work and a full New Frontier program, will be larger than those presented digitally in the prior two years. Pass and package information for both online and in-person participation will be shared closer to the Festival, as will detailed health safety and vaccination guidance.



The past two Festivals saw audiences coming together online to experience new independent storytelling as it premiered on the Festival's proprietary digital platform, including such award-winning and -nominated films from the 2021 edition as CODA, Summer of Soul (...or, When the REVOLUTION Could Not Be Televised), Mass, Flee, and Passing, among others, and reached larger audiences and was more accessible than past in-person Festivals.



Programmers, led by Director of Programming Kim Yutani, are standing by to screen submissions, gathered via FilmFreeway. Feature film submissions close August 12 (early), September 5 (official) and September 26 (late), 2022. Short film submissions close August 1 (early), August 19 (official) and September 5 (late), 2022. New Frontier submissions close August 5 (early), August 22 (official) and September 9 (late), 2022. Episodic content submissions close August 8 (early), August 26 (official) and September 12 (late), 2022. Details on applications, including frequently asked questions, are available here.



Sundance Institute

As a champion and curator of independent stories, the Sundance Institute provides and preserves the space for artists across storytelling media to create and thrive. Founded in 1981 by Robert Redford, the Institute's signature Labs, granting, and mentorship programs, dedicated to developing new work, take place throughout the year in the U.S. and internationally. Sundance Collab, a digital community platform, brings a global cohort of working artists together to learn from each other and Sundance Advisors and connect in a creative space, developing and sharing works in progress.

The Sundance Film Festival and other public programs connect audiences and artists to ignite new ideas, discover original voices, and build a community dedicated to independent storytelling. Sundance Institute has supported and showcased such projects as Summer of Soul (...or, When the REVOLUTION Could Not Be Televised), CODA, Flee, Passing, Clemency, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Zola, On the Record, Boys State, The Farewell, Honeyland, ONE CHILD Nation, The Souvenir, The Infiltrators, Sorry to Bother You, Won't You Be My Neighbor?, Hereditary, Call Me By Your Name, Get Out, The Big Sick, Mudbound, Fruitvale Station, City So Real, Top of the Lake, Between the World & Me, WILD Goose Dreams and Fun Home. Join Sundance Institute on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.