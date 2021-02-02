Sundance Classic RUBY IN PARADISE Lands February Re-Release

Quiver Distribution announced today that it will be rereleasing writer and director Victor Nunez's 1993 award-winning film "Ruby in Paradise" in a new HD master that was fully restored from the original camera rolls and audio tracks and looks and sounds better than ever before. Ashley Judd leads in her first starring role, along with Todd Field, Bentley Mitchum, Allison Dean, and Dorothy Lyman. "Ruby in Paradise" will be available via Virtual Cinemas as well as to rent and own on North American digital HD internet, cable and satellite platforms through Quiver on February 16, 2021.



Ruby Lee Gissing (Ashley Judd) is on the run, determined to find something better than the closed rough life in the mountains of East Tennessee. She flees to a place once visited as a child, the "Redneck Riviera" of Panama City Beach. Arriving during the off-season, Ruby finds work in a gift shop owned by Mildred Chambers (Dorothy Lyman). Always on an emotional and economic edge, Ruby begins to keep a journal, "trying to figure out the whys of running off, of coming here." Ruby's desire to find her own way, to make her own choices, to explore her appetites in her own good time, gets her in and out of trouble as she moves through Winter into the frantic madness of Spring Break and beyond. The resolution of Ruby's journey is both unexpected and hopeful as Ruby indeed finds her own way in "paradise."



"We are ecstatic to be working with Victor Nunez in bringing this modern classic to new audiences," said Larry Greenberg at Quiver Distribution. "'Ruby in Paradise' is exactly the type of classic that Quiver is looking to give a new life."



Written and directed by Victor Nunez, "Ruby in Paradise" was produced by Sam Gowan and Keith Crofford. The film won the 1993 Grand Jury Prize for Drama at the Sundance Film Festival. Ashley Judd received the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead.



Larry Greenberg negotiated the deal on behalf of Quiver Distribution. Paul Cohen of FSU's Torchlight Cinematheque represented the filmmakers.



