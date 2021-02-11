Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Strangers Make an Unexpected Connection in Supernatural Radio Thriller DEAD AIR

The chilling supernatural family drama will be available February 19th.

Feb. 11, 2021  
Freestyle Digital Media has announced the cable, satellite and Digital HD release of Dead Air, from filmmaking team Kevin Hicks and Vickie Hicks of Chinimble Lore. The chilling supernatural family drama will be available February 19th on a number of digital and cable platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Comcast, Spectrum, and Cox.

Dead Air is the story of what happens to William, a man is suffering from the repressed memory of an old trauma. When William discovers a ham radio and stumbles into contact with a woman with a dark secret of her own, the deceptively innocent relationship slowly leads William to a horrible truth and changes him forever.

The film was directed and produced by Kevin Hicks (Paranormal Proof, Behind the Door), written and produced by Vickie Hicks (Doppel, The Forever Room), and stars Kevin Hicks, Vickie Hicks, Chris Xaver, Lucca Iocovetti, Madison Skodzinsky & Mackenzie Skodzinsky, and Bruce Levitt.

"In addition to interesting and complex characters, Dead Air's story will surprise everyone, as one twist leads to another," said filmmakers Vickie Hicks and Kevin Hicks. "It was exciting for us to explore what we could do with a haunted radio, and the consequences of talking to strangers."

Watch the trailer here:


