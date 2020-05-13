Storic Media Podcast Networks Launches Melissa Rivers' GROUP TEXT Podcast Today

Storic Media Podcast Networks has launched its newest podcast, "Melissa Rivers' Group Text," a wide-ranging discussion of current events, Pop culture, fashion, lifestyle, relationships, fitness, parenting, entertainment, mental health, and more. The podcast is inspired by daily group chats about informative topics between award-winning host/producer Melissa Rivers and her friends.

"We are pleased to have Melissa as part of the Storic family. She is an incredibly talented and hardworking woman who we are proud to form a partnership with. Melissa Rivers' Group Text Podcast speaks to what PEOPLE ARE TALKING about on a day to day basis: love, mental health, and, yes, Tiger King" says, Kristin Verbitsty, Director at Storic.

In each weekly episode, Melissa and her guests engage in many frank discussions ranging from Are You Watching Tiger King? to Bias in the Media to Grieving in Public. She is not afraid to find the punch line or dive into mental health, ageism, COVID-19, and other complex topics.

Melissa shares, "My Group Text Podcast is the perfect medium for the 21st century. It allows for numerous points of view; intelligent conversation; laughter; and a timely and compelling approach to the issues we are all confronting. I know the listeners will enjoy it as much as my guests and I enjoy making it."

Melissa sources the show's distinguished guests from her personal Hollywood rolodex. Guests include relationship guru Patti Stanger, former People Magazine editor and Pop culture icon Jess Cagle, HOLLYWOOD MEDIUM Tyler Henry, actor Catherine Oxenberg, renowned medicine specialist Dr. Drew Pinsky, SAG/AFTRA President and actor Gabrielle Carteris, media personality Kelly Osbourne, actress and memory mavin Marilu Henner, conspiracy debunker Mick West, KTLA entertainment journalist Sam Rubin, and cult expert Rick Alan Ross.

Kristin Verbitsty, Director at Storic continues, "Storic has some great music related podcasts including Alice Cooper's Vintage Vault and Riki Rachtman's The Triple R, as well a children's story time podcast, Fairy Tales With Granny MacDuff, comedy shows such as Last Exit To Brooklyn, and a racing-centric show, The Final Lap, and, we're excited to add Melissa's Group Text to our roster."

New York Times bestselling author and award-winning producer, Melissa Rivers is an entertainment journalist and correspondent, an equestrian, an Ivy League graduate, an accomplished public speaker and an animal advocate. While her professional achievements are plentiful, it is her role as a single parent to her son Cooper that Melissa calls her greatest accomplishment. As co-creator, executive producer and co-host of E!'s wildly successful "Fashion Police," Melissa shared with viewers her candor, quick wit and meticulous eye for fashion, which she honed throughout her years covering the Red Carpet. Melissa also starred opposite her mother, Joan Rivers, during four seasons of WEtv's hit reality series, "Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best?" As a philanthropist and an advocate, Melissa ardently supports a number of charitable causes including PETA, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, the Entertainment Industries Council, Our House Grief Support Center, and Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services. Melissa has received distinguished accolades and awards from both Our House and Didi Hirsh Mental Health Services for her openness in discussing the suicide of her father, Edgar Rosenberg, and for addressing with honesty, dignity and respect, the subjects of death and grieving.





