Steve Harvey's STEVE ON WATCH Will Return September 20

Comedian, best-selling author, and Emmy Award-winning host STEVE HARVEY returns for an additional 20 weeks of new episodes on Facebook Watch, offering his hilarious and insightful viewpoints on STEVE on Watch. Whether Steve's sharing his unique perspective on the very real issues affecting his audience, meeting remarkable people and hearing their inspirational stories, getting the true story behind the latest viral sensation, or simply laughing with some of the biggest stars of film, television, and music - you'll see it all on STEVE on Watch! The series is filmed in Atlanta, and will return to taping in front of a live studio audience.

Some of the guests who will be featured in the upcoming episodes include Ludacris, Lil Jon, Michelle Williams, Mike Tyson, Jackie Chan, Dwayne Wade, Earth, Wind & Fire, Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill (from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"), Diamond Jack (from Netflix's "Love is Blind"), and many more.

STEVE on Watch is among a diverse slate of Facebook Watch talk shows, along with critically acclaimed Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, Peace of Mind with Taraji with Taraji P. Henson, and Red Table Talk: The Estefans with Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily Estefan and niece Lili Estefan.

Watch the trailer here: