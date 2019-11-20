Sterling K. Brown Will Narrate New Documentary

Variety reports that Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown will narrate "One Day at Disney," a new documentary hailing from new streamer Disney Plus.

"One Day at Disney" will highlight 10 specific people and their role at Disney through the lens of CEO Bob Iger, with the debut set for Dec. 3. Disney Publishing Worldwide will also release a 224-page coffee table book in conjunction with the release.

The series will be released in 52 shorts that focus on a different person each week. The episodes will premiere every Friday.

Brown is best known for starring on NBC's "This is Us." He stars in "Frozen 2" and "Black Panther." He also won an Emmy for his role on "American Crime Story."

