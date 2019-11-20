Sterling K. Brown Will Narrate New Documentary

Article Pixel Nov. 20, 2019  

Sterling K. Brown Will Narrate New Documentary

Variety reports that Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown will narrate "One Day at Disney," a new documentary hailing from new streamer Disney Plus.

"One Day at Disney" will highlight 10 specific people and their role at Disney through the lens of CEO Bob Iger, with the debut set for Dec. 3. Disney Publishing Worldwide will also release a 224-page coffee table book in conjunction with the release.

The series will be released in 52 shorts that focus on a different person each week. The episodes will premiere every Friday.

Brown is best known for starring on NBC's "This is Us." He stars in "Frozen 2" and "Black Panther." He also won an Emmy for his role on "American Crime Story."

Read the original story on Variety.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • Brandi Carlile Nominated for Three Awards at 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
  • Wildstreet Release New Single 'Three Way Ride'
  • A Sequel to JOKER is Reportedly in the Works
  • Sam Bee Gives Thanks to the #MeToo Movement on Their 2 Year Anniversary
  • Tune In to PBS This Friday for The Public Theater's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
  • Alicia Keys Glows in New Video for 'Time Machine'